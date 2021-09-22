GREAT FALLS — There probably won’t be any surprises this week in the boys division of the Eastern AA Divisional golf tournament, which will be played Thursday and Friday at Eagle Falls Golf Course.
The Bozeman Gallatin boys won this event a year ago, and have won all of their tournaments this season behind the stellar play of senior twins Justus and Jordan Verge, who have been virtually unbeatable the past three years.
But there could be some drama in the girls division, where Billings West and Bozeman have the talent and experience to battle for team honors.
The eight Eastern AA schools — three from Billings, two each from Bozeman and Great Falls, plus Belgrade — tee it up Thursday morning at 11 at the par-71 Eagle Falls course. The 36-hole tourney concludes Friday morning with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The top four teams — boys and girls — qualify for the State AA tournament to be played next week at Cottonwood Golf Club in Bozeman. In addition, the top 10 male and female scorers from non-qualifying schools also advance to state.
If one of the Verge brothers doesn’t win, medalist honors could go to junior Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR, who has challenged for the top spot in several events this fall season.
The top girls include Kenzie Walsh and Bella Johnson of West, and Addiley Lloyd of Bozeman.
