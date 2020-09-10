FAIRMONT — A gorgeous day at Fairmont Hot Springs betrayed exactly how difficult the course was set up.
Bozeman Gallatin took a 15-shot victory on Thursday at the Butte High Fairmont Golf Tournament as Raptors standouts Jordan (68) and Justus Verge (77) finished in the top three, with Billings Senior’s Siam Walailuck in between with a 74 and a second-place finish.
While ideal temperature and wind conditions could have set up for low scores, the course featured tough pin locations on an already challenging layout.
Raptors coach Mark Clark talked about the conditions, saying that his team had to persevere through discouraging moments and focus on themselves to earn the victory.
“The course was set up super tough,” Clark said. “Very challenging, I know we gave some of those strokes back, and I think everybody did on every team. One thing I know, is that we’re not going to quit and it something our team prides ourselves on.”
Senior finished behind the Raptors, as Walailuck was one of two Broncs to finish in the top five, with Reece Mayala joining him with a 78 to lock up the second-place spot.
Bozeman (330) took third behind Gallatin and Senior, while Great Falls CMR concluded Thursday with a 346. Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Skyview and Butte rounded out finishes the remaining full-fielded teams, in that order.
Butte head coach Eric Mankins similarly commented on the conditions that saw his boys team struggle, but said that each team had the same challenge at Fairmont.
“The course played the same for all eight teams,” Mankins said. “It’s all part of golf. Boys and girls had to endure the same pin placements as every other team.”
Clark, the Verge twins and fellow former Bozeman Hawk Ramey Lloyd are looking to continue their success at the Class AA level, switching to the new school in 2020 after back-to-back state titles in Bozeman red.
The key to that is focusing on what’s in front of them, rather than hoping that other teams will struggle with tough conditions like those seen Thursday.
“It doesn’t matter what everybody else does,” Clark said. “Because you can’t control what everybody else is doing, but we have our own standards that we try to hold ourselves to. The Verges, that’s a completely different standard.”
Bozeman girls take win
While Gallatin took the boys’ side of the tournament, the Hawks took the girls, narrowly defeating Billing Senior by two shots with a total score of 350.
Bozeman duo Cooper Knarr and Sami Yates finished with scores of 78 and 81, just enough to get past the Broncs and Senior No. 1 Kenzie Walsh, who finished with a team-high 83.
While Knarr and Yates finished first and fourth respectively, Senior brought exceptional consistency, as Lauren Mayala and Sami Benson followed with a pair of 86s to make it a tight finish at the team level.
Butte had a similar situation at the top of their lineup, with Ella Prigge and Kodie Hoagland each shooting 80 to tie each other for a second-place individual finish and propel the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish with a score of 361.
Mankins said that his team is navigating the season as best as they can, but with a few weeks until post-season play, the goal for the Bulldogs is the same for everyone: improve and be ready in time for divisionals.
“Each week you get better and better,” Mankins said. “Today might not be the ultimate goal, but our kids are gamers, so when it comes right down to it, I think we’ll be there at the end and see how we pan out at divisionals.”
Behind the top three came Billings West (364,) Billings Skyview (379,) Gallatin (390,) and Great Falls CMR (439.)
