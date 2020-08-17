GREAT FALLS — A pair of Bozeman schools earn an individual victory and both team titles at the Great Falls Invitational, the first high school golf tournament of the 2020-21 season.
First-year Bozeman Gallatin took the boys team first-place trophy at Eagle Falls Golf Club thanks to scores of 69 from twin brothers Justus and Jordan Verge, juniors who transferred from Bozeman before this school year. Justus placed first via scorecard playoff, according to MontanaSports.com.
Bozeman placed first in the girls team race at Meadow Lark Country Club, and Kalispell Glacier's Marcella Mercer was the medalist with a score of 75. Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh took second with a 79.
The Kalispell Glacier boys finished second with a score of 312, 14 strokes behind Gallatin. The Senior girls were runners-up at 346, eight back of Bozeman.
