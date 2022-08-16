GREAT FALLS – For the fifth straight year, a Bozeman Gallatin male golfer is the medalist at the Great Falls Invitational golf tournament.
But this time, it wasn’t a Verge.
Raptors senior Gavin Klein needed to shoot an 8-under-par total of 135 Monday and Tuesday to win the individual title at the Electric City event, which is always the first tournament of the season for Class AA golfers.
Most years, an 18-hole total of 66 at the par-72 Meadow Lark Country Club on Monday and a 69 Tuesday at Eagle Falls Golf Course would be good for a romp.
Not this year.
Tyler Avery of Kalispell Glacier kept it close with rounds of 69 on Monday and 68 on Tuesday for one of the best runner-up performance in Montana high school golf history.
The past four years, either Jordan Verge or twin brother Justus Verge were the GF Invite champions, and they led their team to victory each time. The Verge boys, who combined for three state AA titles in their careers, have since gone on to college golf at Florida Atlantic.
This year, the Glacier boys were the victors with a 36-hole score of 608, two better than Helena Capital, which was led by Joe McGreevey at 141, good for third place.
In the girls division, Billings West repeated as Invite champs with a 665 total, 20 strokes better than first-day leader Billings Senior. The Bears were led by medalist Bella Johnson, who ran away with the title with a 75-76-153 score. That was six strokes better than Chloe Tanner of Glacier (79-80). Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior and Addilley Llyod of Gallatin tied for third at 162.
Johnson is the defending AA state champion and is regarded as the favorite again this fall.
