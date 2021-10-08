BOZEMAN — Class AA state golf champions Jordan Verge of Bozeman Gallatin and Bella Johnson of Billings West are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for September after finishing the month with a flourish.
Verge capped off his final season as a high school golfer by holding off his twin brother Justus for a four-stroke victory. His final-round 66 helped give Gallatin a title in its second year of existence and matched the fourth-best Class AA individual score ever.
Verge, who will be joined by his brother for college at Palm Beach Atlantic in Florida, also won the Eastern AA title a week earlier in Great Falls.
Johnson, a sophomore who was also the Eastern AA medalist, led the Golden Bears to their ninth team championship and capped an unbeaten September schedule by winning the state crown by seven strokes.
Johnson had a blistering opening-round 71 and was on pace to break the state record set nine years earlier but slipped to a 77 on the second day. Her final score of 148 was still sixth-best in state history.
In addition to winning the Eastern AA crown, Johnson also took the Billings Invitational in August and was second in the same month at the Great Falls Invite.
