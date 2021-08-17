GREAT FALLS — The temperature dropped 30 degrees but the scores didn’t fall nearly as low Tuesday as the Great Falls Invitational golf tournament concluded at Eagle Falls Golf Course.
Congrats to Lady Bear @WestHighGolf1 team! Great Falls Tourney Champs 🏆. Hayden Trost,Annika Brocklebank,Bella Johnson(4th overall),Kadence Fischer(2nd overall),Avery Hein @BWHSStudents pic.twitter.com/lUMTn20Vsj— bwhnation (@bwhnation) August 17, 2021
Bozeman Gallatin senior star Justus Verge, who fired a 3-under-par 69 Monday in 95-degree weather at Meadow Lark Country Club, settled for an even-par 71 Tuesday morning in cool conditions, but still claimed the individual medal at 140. Verge, a two-time state AA champion, also led the Raptor boys to the team trophy with a 580 total, 32 strokes better than Helena Capital.
Kalispell Glacier was third at 615, two strokes in front of Billings Senior. Missoula Sentinel, the defending state champ, was fifth at 633. The Spartans played without star sophomore Kade McDonough, the 2020 state medalist.
The Raptors also placed two other boys in the top five, Stevie Voight second at 144 and Jordan Verge sixth at 147.
Great Falls CMR junior Eli Groshelle tied for second at 144 after matching par Tuesday; Tyler Avery of Glacier and Joe Opitz of Sentinel also shot even-par.
Billings Senior sophomore Kenzie Walsh was the girls individual winner at 153 after a 79 Tuesday. She won by five shots over Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin and Kadence Fisher of Billings West.
Bella Johnson of West was fourth at 159 as the Golden Bears rallied to win the team championship with a 661 total. That was 16 strokes better than Bozeman, which has won the last five state titles. First-day leader Senior was third at 678, followed by Gallatin at 732 and Glacier at 762.
