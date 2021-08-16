GREAT FALLS — Players from Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Senior fired the lowest rounds Monday to spark their respective teams to the first-round lead at the annual Great Falls Invitational golf tournament.
Gallatin senior standout Justus Verge, a two-time state Class AA champion, shot a 3-under-par 69 — the only sub-par round at Meadow Lark Country Club — to take a three-stroke lead over teammate Stevie Voight in the individual race. Jordan Verge added a 74 as the Gallatin Raptors posted a team score of 290, 19 strokes better than Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. Billings Senior was fourth at 319, one better than Missoula Sentinel.
Great Falls CMR junior Eli Groshelle was the top local player at 73, tied for third place with Jack Prigge of Butte.
In the girls’ division, Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior shot 74 to take a one-stroke lead over Bella Johnson of Billings West. Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin is third at 78, and Kadence Fisher of West shot an 80. The top local player was Kendra Thayer of CMR at 82.
Senior finished with a four-girl total of 332 to lead West by four shots. Bozeman, the five-time defending state champion, is next at 348, followed by Gallatin at 363 and CMR at 371.
Monday’s opening round was played in 95-degree heat with brisk winds. Much cooler temperatures are forecast for Tuesday when the tournament concludes across the Missouri River at Eagle Falls Golf Course. The players will tee off at 8 a.m. and probably will miss the rainstorm expected Tuesday afternoon.
