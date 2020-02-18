J.R. Small, a Bozeman senior who helped propel the Hawks boys to back-to-back Class AA titles, signed with Montana Tech’s golf program on Tuesday.

Small earned all-state honors all four seasons with Bozeman. He placed ninth his freshman year at the state tournament with a two-round score of 152, 12th as a sophomore (157), tied for fourth with Billings Skyview’s Cody Brunner his junior season (146) and as a senior tied teammate Ramey Lloyd for eighth place as each carded a 164.

The Hawks boys have claimed the State AA team title the past two seasons, their most recent coming at a snow-swept Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.

