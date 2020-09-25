BILLINGS — Bozeman High's Sami Yates and Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge won medalist honors and led their teams to first-place finishes at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament Friday at the Lake Hills Golf Course.

Verge fired a 3-under 69 to finish with a two-round score of 136 to capture the boys crown by seven strokes over second-place Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR.

Verge and Groshelle were separated by one stroke after the first round.

Verge, the defending boys Class AA state champ, also broke 70 on Thursday, shooting a 4-under 67 during the first round. His two-day total was 7-under, making him the only golfer to finish the tournament below par.

Groshelle shot 75 on Friday and finished with an even-par 143.

The first round was played Thursday at Peter Yegen in Billings and the second round was held Friday at Lake Hills.

On the girls side, Yates emerged from a first-place tie after Round 1 by shooting a 2-over 74 in Friday's second round, giving her a tournament total of 149, four shots better than runner-up and Bozeman teammate Cooper Knarr.

Yates and Knarr were tied after the first round, each with a 75.

Gallatin's boys cruised to the team title with a collective two-round total of 590, 30 strokes better than Billings Senior (620). Billings West placed third at 666 and CMR was fourth at 668.

The Raptors’ Jordan Verge shot 72 on Friday to place third at 144. Reece Mayala and Cade Wagner, both from Senior, placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with two-day totals of 151 and 154.

The Hawks prevailed in the girls team standings with a score of 649. West was second at 678 while Senior was third at 684. Billings Skyview's 701 was good for fourth place.

Bozeman’s Knarr shot four back of Yates in the second round, finishing with a 78. West’s Kadence Fisher equaled her 78 from Round 1 to place third at 156 while teammate Kenzie Walsh (160) took fifth.

Skyview’s Cierra Sundheim finished with a two-day score of 159 to come in fourth. She shot 81 in Round 2.

The top four teams, consisting of five golfers, automatically qualified for the Class AA state tournament, which will be contested Oct. 1-2 in Missoula. The top 30 individuals not already on a qualifying team also advanced.

