BILLINGS — Bozeman High's Sami Yates and Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge won medalist honors and led their teams to first-place finishes at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament Friday at the Lake Hills Golf Course.
Verge fired a 3-under 69 to finish with a two-round score of 136 to capture the boys crown by seven strokes over second-place Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR.
Verge and Groshelle were separated
by one stroke after the first round.
Verge, the defending boys Class AA state champ, also broke 70 on Thursday, shooting a 4-under 67 during the first round. His two-day total was 7-under, making him the only golfer to finish the tournament below par.
Groshelle shot 75 on Friday and finished with an even-par 143.
The first round was played Thursday at Peter Yegen in Billings and the second round was held Friday at Lake Hills.
On the girls side, Yates emerged from a first-place tie after Round 1 by shooting a 2-over 74 in Friday's second round, giving her a tournament total of 149, four shots better than runner-up and Bozeman teammate Cooper Knarr.
Yates and Knarr were tied after the first round, each with a 75.
Gallatin's boys cruised to the team title with a collective two-round total of 590, 30 strokes better than Billings Senior (620). Billings West placed third at 666 and CMR was fourth at 668.
The Raptors’ Jordan Verge shot 72 on Friday to place third at 144. Reece Mayala and Cade Wagner, both from Senior, placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with two-day totals of 151 and 154.
The Hawks prevailed in the girls team standings with a score of 649. West was second at 678 while Senior was third at 684. Billings Skyview's 701 was good for fourth place.
Bozeman’s Knarr shot four back of Yates in the second round, finishing with a 78. West’s Kadence Fisher equaled her 78 from Round 1 to place third at 156 while teammate Kenzie Walsh (160) took fifth.
Skyview’s Cierra Sundheim finished with a two-day score of 159 to come in fourth. She shot 81 in Round 2.
The top four teams, consisting of five golfers, automatically qualified for the Class AA state tournament, which will be contested Oct. 1-2 in Missoula. The top 30 individuals not already on a qualifying team also advanced.
Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge
Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge broke 70 for the second straight day to win the Eastern AA boys divisional golf tournament Friday at Lake Hills.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Meilyn Armstrong
Billings Skyview's Meilyn Armstrong, center, putts as her teammates look on on the eighth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Bella Johnson
Billings West's Bella Johnson putts on the eighth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams
Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Kaitlyn Hensel
Billings Skyview's Kaitlyn Hensel chips on to the green at the eighth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Kadence Fischer
Billings West's Kadence Fischer putts on the eighth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Meilyn Armstrong
Billings Skyview's Meilyn Armstrong, left, and Breanna Williams high-five after clutch putts on the eighth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Annika Brocklebank
Billings West's Annika Brocklebank watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Kadence Fischer
Billings West's Kadence Fischer watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Barbara McGregor
Billings West's Barbara McGregor watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Megan Voegele
Billings West's Megan Voegele watches her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
The Billings Senior team
The Billings Senior team, from left, Siam Wilailuck, Tyler Brunner, Joseph Driscoll, Cade Wagner and Reece Mayala look down the 16th hole as they wait for the group in front of them at Lake Hills Golf Club at the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Mitchell Fogelsong
Billings West's Mitchell Fogelsong watches his tee shot on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Siam Wilailuck
Billings Senior's Siam Wilailuck chips on to the green on the 15th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Cierra Sundheim
Billings Skyview's Cierra Sundheim tees off on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman girls golf
The Bozeman team walks up the fairway on the third hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Tyler Brunner
Billings Senior's Tyler Brunner tees off on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
092520-spt-aagolf18cp.jpg
Billings Senior's Reece Mayala tees off on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Cade Wagner
Billings Senior's Cade Wagner tees off on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Joseph Driscoll
Billings Senior's Joseph Driscoll tees off on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Cierra Sundheim
Billings Skyview's Cierra Sundheim lines up her tee shot on the ninth hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Jacob Wassmer
Billings West's Jacob Wassmer watches his tee shot on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club at the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Trey Haber
Billings West's Trey Haber putts on the 15th green as teammates Connor Halligan, left, and Croix Flohr look on at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West's Trey Haber
Billings West's Trey Haber watches his tee shot on the 16th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Sami Yates
Bozeman's Sami Yates lines up her putt on the third hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin's Jordan Verge
Bozeman Gallatin's Jordan Verge hits a fairway shot on the 10th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club on his first hole played of the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Sami Yates
Bozeman's Sami Yates tees off on the No. 4 hole at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament Friday at Lake Hills. Yates won medalist honors.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Cooper Knarr
Bozeman's Cooper Knarr hits a fairway shot on the third hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd
Bozeman Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd hits a fairway shot on the 10th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club on his first hole played of the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Sara Priebe
Bozeman's Sara Priebe hits from the rough on the third hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge
Bozeman Gallatin's Justus Verge chips onto the green on the 10th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club on his first hole played of the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin's Stevie Voigt
Bozeman Gallatin's Stevie Voigt tees off on the 10th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club on his first hole played of the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin's Jordan Verge
Bozeman Gallatin's Jordan Verge leans as his ball approaches the cup on the 10th hole at Lake Hills Golf Club on his first hole played of the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Cooper Knarr
Bozeman's Cooper Knarr reacts as her ball slides past the hole on the third hole at Lake Hills Golf Club during the MHSA Class AA eastern divisional golf tournament Friday, September 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.