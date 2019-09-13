Butte-Anaconda Golf Tournament
Thursday
Butte Country Club
Par 70
Girls
Final results:
Bozeman 666, Butte High 711, Flathead 772, Glacier 831, Dillon 916. Not fielding a full team — Belgrade, Missoula Big Sky.
Top Individuals
Top 15: 1. Marcella Mercer, Bozeman, 157; 2. Sami Yates, Bozeman, 161; 3. Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 162; 4. Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 164; 5. Ella Prigge, Butte High, 167; 6. Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 171; 7. Kodie Hoagland, Butte High, 171; 8. Grace Luoma, Butte High, 182; 9. Franchi Ceartin, Bozeman, 186; 10. Juliet Ragnovich, Bozeman, 193; 11. Kennedy Lean, Butte High, 195; 12. Abi Manger, Glacier, 200; 13. MacKenzie Finnegan, Butte High, 203; 14. Kylee Pittman, Dillon, 203; 15. Hannah Nikunen, Glacier, 206.
Boys
Day 1 results: Bozeman 602, Glacier 638, Missoula Sentinel 664, Butte High 671, Missoula Big Sky 680, Belgrade 692, Missoula Hellgate 698, Flathead 749, Dillon 778, Butte Central 755, Butte High JV 854.
Top Individuals
1. Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 143; 2. Justus Verge, Bozeman, 146; 3. J.R. Small, Bozeman, 152; 4. Ezra Epperly, Flathead, 155; 5. Kaven Noctor, Butte High, 156; 6. Keaton Cassidy, Glacier, 156; 7. Joe Opitz, Missoula Sentinel, 157; 8. Tyler Avery, Glacier, 157; 9. Ryan Harvey, Missoula Big Sky, 161; 10. Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 162; 11. Coby Kunda, Glacier, 162; 12. Andrew Hauser, Missoula Sentinel, 164; 13. Carson Suchecki, Missoula Big Sky, 165; 14. Daniel Loomis, Bozeman, 165; 15. Zach Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, 166.
