MISSOULA — Katie Lewis of Frenchtown and Tate Jessop of Corvallis took medalist honors in the Butte Central Golf Invitational on Monday at Highland View in Butte.

Jessop first a 1-under score of 69 to win the 39-player boys' division. Lewis carded a 4-over 74 in winning the 20-player girls' division.

Livingston topped a field of eight boys teams with a score of 295. Dillon won the four-team girls division with 386.

The Rangers took first on the boys side of things thanks to four top-10 finishers, highlighted by Aubrey Kelley of Livingston who signed for a 72, which tied him for second with teammate Chance Marshall. Houston Dunn shot 73 to finish tied for fourth with Tag Jessop of Corvallis.

Butte High JV player Jack Muhlestein carded a 78 to wind up tied for sixth place. Parker Robertson (eighth) and Will McGree (tied 9th) of Butte Central also finished in the top 10 after shooting 80 and 82, respectively.

The Livingston girls also had a pair tie for second as Camille Poncin and Anna Lende got around Highland View Golf Course in 85 shots to finish runner-up behind Lewis. Skylar LaPierre of Dillon paced the Beavers in the team race with an 88, which was good enough for fourth. East Helena's Tayler Hadley took fifth with a 92.

Two more Dillon girls were among the top-10 finishers at the BC Invite as Briley Alberi finished sixth (96) and Kira Kemph took eighth (98). The other top-10 finishers were East Helena's Gianna Gutowsky (8th, 98), Livingston's Kepler Jacobik (6th, 96). Bridget Anderson and Aubrey Tollesfon, both from Frenchtown, tied for 10th with 99s.