BUTTE — Kodie Hoagland was the only female golfer on the Butte High School team when the season started. Thanks to her leadership, though, several other girls joined the team and together they earned a spot in Thursday's state tournament.
"The girls have been a high point for sure. We started the year with just Kodie," Butte golf coach Erik Mankins said. "We spent lots of long days and long nights to shave some strokes off their game and they did. They're a bunch of hard workers and they're just great kids."
Led by Hoagland's tournament-winning 156, the Butte girls finished third place at the Western AA divisional tournament in Missoula. With a team score of 852, Butte was outplayed only by Helena Capital (749) and Kalispell Glacier (751).
It was Dylann Bartoletti, Kendyllen Lean and Taylor Sullivan whose play alongside Hoagland made the difference. Mankins said they did not have the experience to be competitive in varsity play when they began, but have since worked hard to be the state title contenders they have become.
Mankins credited the girls team's success to Hoagland's leadership and determined mindset on training.
"They came together as a team and with the leadership of Kodie she really helped out," Mankins said. "She knows how to practice, what it takes to be there. It's staying on the putting green for hours and hours. Our expectation was to get them to fourth place and they finished third. I'm really proud of the accomplishment."
While Hoagland is a graduating senior, the rest of the team is expected return next season. With the divisional and soon-to-come state tournament experience, the Butte girls could be a much improved with a new leader next year.
Hoagland was in first place after the first day at the divisional tournament but struggled early in the second day. Tied with Kalispell Flathead's Jillian Wynne with two holes to go, Hoagland pushed through to win by one stroke.
"Kodie hit the ball well both days, she just lost her putter a little bit the second day," Mankins said. "But she grinded through it to win. I think it was important for her to go through that before the state tournament this week."
While their seventh place finish in the divisional tournament disqualified them from advancing to the state tournament, the Butte boys team had an interesting outing last week as well. Jack Prigge finished with the best individual score at 143.
Like his teammate Hoagland though, Prigge struggled on the back nine on day two. His four-stroke lead was erased by Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel forcing a playoff. On the first hole of the playoff round, Prigge sank a birdie to secure his first-place finish.
"Jack had a little bit of a lead that he lost. He played against some really good players," Mankins said. "But he won the playoff round on one hole against the defending state champion. Jack has been really consistent."
Prigge will compete in the state tournament as an individual. The Bulldogs also had another young player show promise in the divisional tournament.
Freshman Brenner Booth finished with a score of 163 which qualified him for the state tournament as an individual. He has already shown an impressive swing according to Mankins and will continue to improve with experience.
"Brenner is a freshman but he came in mature and with a good swing already," Mankins said. "It's great to have freshman come into the program ready to go on varsity. The future is definitely bright with him."
Mankins said that no matter the skill level any of his players entered the program with, they have benefited significantly from watching Hoagland and Prigge play.
Brenner and the girls team had another opportunity to do so Wednesday, as they practiced in Bozeman to prepare for the state tournament. The state tournament begins at noon on Thursday at Cotton Hills Golf Course in Bozeman. Play resumes Friday at 10 a.m.
"I want to give a special thanks to the Butte Country Club and their staff, Fairmont, the Municipal, all the golf courses and the families," Mankins said. "We appreciate the golf courses for allowing us to practice there for free. It's all a big family here and I just really appreciate that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.