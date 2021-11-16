BUTTE — Butte High School senior Kodie Hoagland will be the newest collegiate golfer in her family after signing with Montana Tech on Tuesday afternoon at the HPER Complex.
Hoagland said she chose Montana Tech for a variety of reasons. She said she will enjoy staying in her hometown and joining her friends and former teammates on the course as an Oredigger.
"I wanted to make a decision before other sports so I'm not thinking about it during basketball or softball," Hoagland said. "I'm excited to stay home. When Kennedy (Lean) signed it had an impact. Just knowing all the girls that play here makes more comfortable with my teammates and the program."
Hoagland, who began her senior season as the only girl on the Butte golf team, ended the season with a second place finish at the state tournament and helped the Bulldogs qualify for the tournament as a team.
Kodie Hoagland was the fourth in her family to play in the Butte golf program and received all-state honors four times. Hoagland's final round marked 12 years that a Hoagland was present on the team.
Hoagland's sister, Hailey, played golf at Montana while her brother Trey played at Montana Tech. Orediggers coach Sean Ryan said he recruited Hoagland heavily and thought Trey Hoagland's experience may have helped her make a decision.
"Getting her to stay in Butte to play for Montana Tech is a huge thing for our program," Ryan said. "She comes from a golf family. Obviously with her older brother Trey playing at Montana Tech, we knew we had a foot in the door after Trey had a great experience here."
"I could've saved a lot of money carpooling with the Hoaglands," Ryan continued. "I think every time she played I tried my best to be there. It's about building relationships here. We've got a good core of young players that she grew up playing with. She really wants to be a part of this team."
Ryan also said that it can be difficult to get high-level golfers to play at Montana Tech, mostly due to the cold winter season. But he thinks that the addition of Hoagland could push the team in the right direction in her first season.
While the Montana Tech team is still young, they made significant strides last season. With four freshman in the lineup, the Orediggers set a school record of 319 in the Rocky Mountain Invitational last season.
"I feel like we're just scratching the surface of what we're going to become," Ryan said. "We're young and talented and I'm excited going forward because we've got one more solid golfer coming in to play at the top of our lineup."
The Orediggers may travel south to get practice this winter, but Ryan said getting settled and finishing classes is his team's current priority. Academics may also have played a role in Hoagland's collegiate decision.
Ryan expressed optimism towards Hoagland and the upcoming season and said he thinks she will be a great leader in a variety of ways at Montana Tech.
"She knows what kind of degrees you can get here, all of the good options," Ryan said. "I just know that she's going to be a leader on our team, but also in the classroom and in the Butte community."
