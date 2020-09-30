BUTTE — The Butte High Bulldogs' journey to the Class AA state golf tournament has required a consistent and concentrated effort.
After spending months wondering if a high school season would even happen, Butte then had to navigate a season with shorter tourneys and unique hurdles.
But with just hours until the first tee shots at Larchmont Golf Course, the Bulldogs have six total golfers and a momentous girls team looking to make more noise than they have in years.
Head coach Eric Mankins explained that his team has put it together over the course of the season, despite some unorthodox aspects of the 2020 season.
“They’ve stepped up to the challenge with divisionals and came out as a team,” Mankins said. “And improving the second day, that’s something we haven’t done that in a while and it was good to see. In our first two-day tournament, for them to go shoot a team score was excellent. That’s something that we have to do moving onto the next two days as well.”
Led by No. 1 Ella Prigge and No. 2 Kodie Hoagland, the Bulldogs were able to claim a dominant win at the Western AA divisional tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs, eventually winning by 64 shots.
While Hoagland won the tourney as an individual and Prigge following in second, Mankins made it a point to express that the improvement has come as a unit rather than through individuals, as No. 3 Kennedy Lean, No. 4 Mackenzie Finnegan and No. 5 Megan Savage all have improved over the course of the year.
“I think they’ve all had their own improvements the more they’ve played,” Mankins said. “Ella’s work ethic is unbelievable and so is the time she has put. The same goes for Kodie, she’s not as able to play in as many tourneys but works really hard and has great talent. Mackenzie has soft hands and is great at chipping and putting and it’s continue to get better. Megan started a little later, but she can definitely pop one and hopefully this can be her time to shine.”
Meanwhile, the Butte girls will be complemented by senior Brady Anderson, the sole representative from the boys’ team after shooting back-to-back 87s for a place in Missoula.
With Bulldogs No. 1 Jack Prigge unfortunately missing out on the divisional tournament due to contact tracing forcing him to quarantine out of precaution, neither the up-and-coming golfer nor his team as a whole would be able to make the state tourney.
To understate it, it’s a bad beat for both the player and the team. But Mankins said the important part of that ahead of the state competition is the fact that Anderson didn’t give up despite some mid-round issues at Fairmont, and is giving himself a chance to play at state in his final year as a Bulldog.
“He had to make a change on his back nine,” Anderson said. “He did that change and Coach [Curtis] Smith did a great job of talking with him and got him settled down and focused and Brady took care of the rest. It’s good to see that, a senior’s first year at divisionals and he wanted to make state. It was very impressive for the young men and hopefully it will carry into the next couple days.”
Mankins elected to have his team forego interviews before the tourney, and for an understandable reason.
As the coach puts it, golf is a sport that is ultimately decided by the number that goes down on the scorecard. While he compliments his team for their attitude and mentality, he also stresses that following that mantra at this point of the season is all-important.
“We’re going to let the playing do the talking,” Mankins said. “They’re going to perform what they’re capable of and I know all six of them are capable of their personal bests. They’ve worked hard, and all we can do is go and play.
“There’s no fish tales. It’s a black and white game and you put your score down at the end and that’s we’ll do.”
