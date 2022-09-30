HELENA — What Butte's Jack Prigge pulled off Friday at the Green Meadow Country Club was the stuff of legend.
At one time in the final round of the Class AA state golf tournament, the Butte senior trailed by nine strokes. He was down three with three to go and when he reached his 18th hole of the day, he knew he needed a birdie to reach a playoff.
A tee shot to the Par-3 ninth left him a good 20-some feet from hole. Despite a few short misses down the stretch, Prigge didn't miss when it mattered. He hammered home the birdie putt, which forced a playoff with Glacier's Tyler Avery.
Both players gave themselves birdie putts on the first hole of sudden death, but again, Prigge was the one with ice in his veins. He sunk the putt and now, he's the Class AA state champion after rounds of 72 and 70 (152) — the first Butte High has had since 1963.
"It's unbelievable," Prigge said. "It's unreal. It hasn't set in at all. When I made that putt (in the playoff) and saw him miss, I didn't even feeling anything honestly. I expected to feel a big rush but I'm just overwhelmed with everyone's reaction around me. That's what I'm taking in right now. I don't think this will set in for a while."
For a moment, on the 9th green (his 18th) the Butte senior thought he had won. However, there was an incorrect score on the golf tracking app, golf genius, which meant that Avery was one shot better than his unofficial score showed.
Prigge took it in stride, just like he did the challenging conditions.
"I thought that I won and then we had to go to a playoff," he said. "I just kind of put it behind me. I just take everything one step at a time. That's just my process — whether it's golf or life in general and if you do that, things will normally be alright in the end."
It turned out better than alright for Prigge, who also helped spark a third-place finish in the team race for the Bulldogs.
The senior started the day seven shots back of Capital's Joe McGreevey but made two quick birdies to get to red figures. Yet, on a rainy, windy day, he dropped three shots in seven holes. From then on, he was two-under par. Three under if you count the birdie on the playoff.
While Prigge made some history for Butte in terms of individual champions, Capital put the finishing touches on its own historic weekend as the Bruins won their first Class AA boys state golf title since 1987.
"It feels great," Capital's Dutch Teders said. "We knew from the beginning of the season that we would have a realistic chance. After divisionals, we knew that we would have to step it up but we played good the first day and the second day. "
"It's a great way to finish high school."
Teders and McGreevey were in the final group together on Friday and both finished in the top five to earn all-state honors for the second straight year. McGreevey finished third at +1, while Teders tied for fifth at +7. They were joined in the top 10 by fellow Bruin Kyler Meredith (+10) who finished eighth to also earn all-state honors. Jacob Brown (29th) and Kash Helfert also contributed the third trophy in four years for CHS boys golf, as well as the first state title in 35 years.
"I'm so proud of all these guys," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "They played so great and what an accomplishment for these kids? It was great to have Dutch and Joe in the last group. That was perfect and I told them before the day, 'it's just a Friday round like you've done a 100 times before."'
Neither ended up as the individual state champion, but CHS wouldn't be the Class AA state champions without the two top-5 finishes.
"I'm just so happy for these kids," Lyndes said. "This is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives. This was our goal since the end of last year. We knew it was going to be in Helena and they did it. I can't say enough about them."
Avery of Glacier finished as the runner-up (E), while Gavin Klein of Gallatin finished fourth (+4) and Logan Connolly tied with Teders for fifth. Trevor Cunningham (7th, +8), Cooper Bourret (9th, +11) and Tyler Brunner of Senior were the other top-10 finishers (10th, +12).
Bella Johnson repeats, Senior finally takes first
The girls Class AA state golf tournament turned into a duel on Friday between defending champion Bella Johnson of Billings West and Kenzie Walsh of Senior. At one point, the two were tied atop the leaderboard.
But Johnson, the defending champion, is no stranger to state championship pressure and she found a way to overcome it on her way to an eight-shot victory and a second state title (+3).
"This was definitely a goal of mine and I'm excited," Johnson said. 'But my goal isn't over yet. I still have one more year and when I get three done, then I'll feel pretty happy. I'm still happy right now. I'm just proud of myself for coming back because I was not playing good."
With the conditions, few were playing well. On Thursday, there were four rounds in the 70s and on Friday, there were just three. Johnson, who carded a 73 and then a 74, had the low round both days.
Yet, West wasn't able to edge out Billings Senior for the team title. The Broncs had Walsh tie for second (+11) plus Becca Washington take fifth (+17). Just like Capital in the boys tourney, Senior had three in the top eight as Lauren Mayala took eighth. Avery Fawcett (18th) and Moe Kobold also contributed to the state title trophy for Senior.
"This feels absolutely amazing," Senior head coach Jon Kelly said of the state title. "The girls, I'm just so proud of every single one of them. They played their hearts out all season along. It was a battle because West had (beat) us every single time, but we ended up getting the big one."
Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin (+11) tied for second and Anna Stensrud of Hellgate (+16) took fourth. Chloe Tanner (+21) and Hanna Boyd of Great Falls High tied for sixth and round out the top 10 along with Mielle Kavran (9th, +29) and Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital who took 10th after finishing +30.
