MISSOULA — Brady Powell of Corvallis and Katie Lewis of Frenchtown were the big winners on the first day of the high school golf season Monday.
Powell won the boys' division in the Butte Central Invitational with a 2-over score of 72 at Highland View Golf Course. Lewis won the girls division with a 4-over score of 74.
Corvallis won the boys' team race with a score of 318. The Blue Devils were followed by Livingston at 335, Dillon 337, East Helena 349, Butte 350 and Frenchtown 381. Frenchtown won the girls team race at 395, followed by Livingston at 423 and Dillon at 440.
The Corvallis boys placed three in the top four individually. Joining Powell were Tate Jessop (third at 77) and Tag Jessop (fourth at 78). Danyk Jacobsen of Livingston finished second at 76.
Tayler Hadley of East Helena was second in the girls' competition at 91.
