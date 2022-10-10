The Capital High boy’s recent State golf championship is just the fifth title on the links in local AA history. This week Replays takes a look back at those five preps crowns, all of which were guys’ teams.
1980 Helena High
“It’s now or never,” HHS golf coach Pat Darbro told his players prior to the State Tournament. “It doesn't matter what you've done before now. This is the one that counts.”
Apparently his linksters took heed.
Five teams were in the running for the Class AA title at Bozeman’s Riverside Country Club. The Bengals, behind Todd Larsen’s 78, finished opening day at the Class AA tourney trailing first round leader Kalispell by just three strokes.
On the second day in a steady drizzle the Bengals stormed into the lead and nosed out runner-up Billings West by a single stroke for the victory, 647-648.
Larsen finished with a 152 and a fourth place medal, followed by Tim Ranf at 159 for ninth. Mike Eller shot a 167, while Dennis Twitchell and Erik Schneider carded 169 and 173, respectively.
Waiting on the final green to greet the champs as they claimed the school’s first golf crown, was GMCC pro Ron Mendicino, whom coach Darbro credited with guiding his golfers towards developing their winning skills.
Future Green Meadow CC pro Ray Hunthausen shot a State runner-up 150 and teammate Jim Veroulis shared fifth, while leading Capital High to a fourth-place finish.
1981 Helena High
Entering the 1981 State AA Golf Tournament at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls, Helena High was not favored to retain the championship, having repeatedly finished second to crosstown Capital High during the year.
Nearing the end of the first day of competition, it looked as if Capital would finish with a strong lead. But Helena’s fifth man, Tony Buda, pulled the Bengals into a tie for first at 318s, shooting a career PR 79. Todd Larsen led the field at 77, while Buda shared a 3-way tie for eighth and stablemate Tim Ranf stood 16th.
Sunday’s final round was made even more challenging, playing in a steady combination of rain, snow, gusty winds and temperatures in the 40s. But the Bengals overcame the conditions and sailed to a 9-shot victory, 642-651 over CHS and Flathead, who tied for second. The Braves prevailed in a sudden-death playoff.
Larsen fired a 78 for a 155 and the Capital City’s first-ever titlist honors. The Bruins’ Hunthausen came in third. Ranf at 160) and Erik Schneider’s 161, took seventh and ninth (tie) for HHS, while Mike Eller carded a 166, followed by Buda’s 168.
The red-and-white’s championship trophy did not fare quite as well, arriving at the celebratory banquet in several pieces after coach Darbro accidentally left it on the roof of his car.
1986 Capital High
Prior to the 1986 AA Tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs, the Bruins were considered the favorites to bring home their first State title, having won four out of five invitational tourneys during the season.
Their lone defeat during the ‘86 season was to Bozeman.
“Everyone is expected to play as hard as they can, and not play to protect a lead – if we have the lead,” Dietzen said.
The Bruins, with a combined stroke average of 78.5, were led by senior Chet Bozdog, who was considered among the favorites for an individual title.
After the first day of play, the Bru-crew held a slim 1-stroke lead over Billings West, 307-308. All five Capital linksters scored under 80, led by Bozdog and Parker Heller, with a pair of 75s.
On Day 2, the Bruins made their lead hold up, carding a 310 for a 617 total, and a 5-stroke victory over runner up West, at 622. The State champs were just two shots away from the AA record of 315.
Steady Chet Bozdog matched his opening round 75, for a 150 score, and a third-place medal.
He was followed by Steve Hill (79-75) and freshman Rob Logsdon (78-76), who shared a 4-way tie for sixth place with 154s. Heller was their fourth scorer, just missing All-State at 159. HHS’ Tim Garden took fourth at 151.
“This is a smile that we won’t wipe off our faces for a long time,” Dietzen said. And then the next year, the brown-and-gold linksters and their skipper wore even bigger smiles.
1987 Capital High
Capital entered the 1987 State Tournament at Butte’s Country Club as a co-favorite with crosstown Helena. Of the six season invites contested, the Bruins won four, and HHS captured the other two.
Among the individual favorites were Hill, Roberts, Logsdon and Helena’s Garden.
“I think we have as good a chance as anybody,” coach Dietzen predicted before the competition.
And after the first day, the defending champs were sitting in a great position, just two strokes behind leader Butte, 307-309.
Hill was tied for fifth at 75, two shots off the pace of leader Garden’s 73. All four Bruin scorers were 79 or better.
The next day, the issue was still in doubt until the final hole, when Steve Hill sank a 5-foot pressure, tie-breaking putt for the repeat – 1-stroke over Sentinel, 624-625.
Hill shot identical rounds of 75, for a 150, for a share of second with Garden. He then captured the runner-up medal in a tie-breaker playoff.
Sentinel suffered a blow after the first round when their Jackson Beighle and his 77 were disqualified for an incorrect scorecard.
Logsdon (155) - a soph who would later win CHS’ first individual championship – finished eighth, while Roberts (156) tied for 10th. Jay Skoog was the fourth scorer at 163.
2022 Capital High
Our latest champs did not win a tournament all year. “But we won the only one that counts,” CHS coach Casey Lyndes texted to yours truly recently.
The brown-and-gold’s Joe McGreevey, among the pre-tourney favorites at Green Meadow CC…“didn’t match the 63 he shot (the week before), on Thursday in the first round…” reported IR sports editor Chris Peterson, “(but) he played his way into the lead as he settled for a 65 which was a lipped-out putt away from being a 64.”
His 6-under par included an eagle, five birdies and a bogey.
“Now, with 18 holes left to play, McGreevey holds a five-shot lead over teammate Dutch Teders, who…carded back-to-back birdies to finish with a 70 (-1) as he moved into second place,” wrote Peterson, noting CHS held an 11-stroke lead over Glacier High.
The Bru-crew went on to out-shoot the field with a 609, 17 below the 626 by the runner-up Wolfpack.
McGreevey (143) and Teders (149) slipped to 78 and 79 on the second round, to finish third and tied for fifth, respectively. The former was just 1-stroke away from a title playoff.
Kyler Meredith also garnered an all-state medal, finishing ninth at 152, while Jacob Brown rounded out the team’s scoring in 29th, for the program’s third trophy in four years.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.