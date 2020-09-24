BILLINGS — The Eastern AA boys and girls divisional golf tournaments have the potential for dramatic finishes Friday.
On the boys side, Bozeman Gallatin’s Justus Verge and Great Falls CMR’s Eli Groshelle are separated by one stroke heading into the final round of the two-day tourney. Verge fired a first-round 67 at the Yegen Golf Club, but Groshelle is lurking one stroke back.
Gallatin’s Jordan Verge, Ramey Lloyd and Stevie Voigt shot 72, 73 and 73, respectively, as the Raptors jumped to a strong lead in the team race with a 285, 21 shots ahead of second-place Billings Senior.
On the girls leaderboard, Bozeman High teammates Sami Yates and Cooper Knarr are tied at the top, each with a 75 after Round 1. Meilyn Armstrong and Cierra Sundheim, both of Billings Skyview, sit two strokes back.
Bozeman’s girls, with a team total of 316, are in first place entering the second and final round. Billings West, aided by Kadence Fisher’s 78, is 15 shots back in second place.
The tournament concludes Friday at Lake Hills.
The top four teams, comprising five golfers, will automatically qualify for the Class AA state tournament Oct. 1-2 in Missoula. The top 30 individuals not already on a qualifying team will also advance.
