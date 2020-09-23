BILLINGS — Two high school divisional golf meets will be contested in Billings on Thursday.
On Thursday, the two-day Eastern AA begins at 11 a.m. at Yegen Golf Club. The Eastern A — a one-day, 18-hole event — is at Lake Hills Golf Course and begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The Eastern AA competition will finish with a second 18-hole day on Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Lake Hills.
Teams participating in the Eastern AA meet are the three Billings public high schools, Belgrade, Bozeman Gallatin, Bozeman High, Great Falls and Great Falls CMR.
According to the MHSA Handbook, the top four boys and girls teams, consisting of five golfers on each team, will qualify for the State AA Golf Tournament Oct. 1-2 in Missoula at Larchmont and Missoula Country Club. In addition, the top 10 individual finishers, plus ties, outside of those that have already qualified as a member of the top four teams, will qualify. A total of 30 boys plus ties, and 30 girls plus ties will qualify for the state meet.
Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood, Miles City, Glendive, Lewistown, Havre, Sidney, East Helena, Hardin and Livingston will compete at the Eastern A.
According to the MHSA Handbook, the top four boys and girls teams will qualify for the state meet Oct. 1-2 at the Butte Country Club. In addition to the top four teams that advance, the top 30 participants with the lowest score will also qualify for state. Included in the top 30 participants with the lowest score may be members of qualifying teams and four individuals who qualify as individual participants can be considered a team. All ties will be broken at the divisional and the top 30 individuals will advance to state.
The Montana High School Association issued a press release on Wednesday regarding postseason formats. The release stated that for golf, “the requirements and considerations for (the) regular season will be followed during (the) postseason. Those include teams playing together and require coaches to act as markers for their teams during competition. Two spectators will be allowed per golfer at each divisional and state meet.”
