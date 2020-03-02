DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State golf coach Thadd O'Donnell announced the signing of Alex Schriver to join the Blue Hawks in the fall of 2020 on Monday.

Schriver is a senior at Fairview. Schriver has earned Class C all-state honors three times in golf. Schriver tied for fifth place at the State C golf meet last season, was second in 2018 and tied for 11th in 2017. He also plays football and basketball. 

"I look forward to playing golf and getting a great education at Dickinson State University while also being close to home," said Schriver in a DSU press release.

"Alex is a great athlete who excelled in three high school sports," said O'Donnell in the release. "Alex is not only an outstanding athlete, he is also an outstanding individual that has proven his ability to lead. We are extremely excited to add Alex to this year's class. He is one of the best high school golfers and we look forward to seeing him progress at the college level."

