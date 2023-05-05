BILLINGS — When Landon Olson made his introduction at the boys Class B golf state tournament two years ago, he finished in the top 10 as a freshman to help guide Columbus to a state title.

A year ago at the same tournament, he bumped himself into the top five. Patterns and progressions indicate that another rise for Olson, a junior, is coming at this month's Class B state meet, which is to be held at Marias Valley Golf Course in Shelby on May 16 and 17. He knows it, too.

"I definitely feel like I can compete at the top this year," Olson said. "Top-five finish last year and (my) game just keeps getting better. So hopefully I can improve and make top three this year. That's the goal."

That journey back to the tourney for Olson begins next week with Monday's Class B Division 2 meet at Lake Hills Golf Course, a layout Olson — who is defending back-to-back individual divisional titles, as are the Cougars in the team competition — is well-acquainted with after numerous rounds there in past tournaments and other events.

Olson's low round of the year is a 72, he said, though that was achieved during a family vacation in Arizona. Back in Montana while competing for his school this spring, meanwhile, his best score has been a 75 that he achieved at Roundup earlier this week, with Olson noting that his short game, especially chipping, has been particularly strong as of late.

He said that his iron shots "need some work," but with confidence and power off of the tee, including a consistent 250-yard drive, Olson's feeling like he's beginning to play some of the best golf he can. That's good news for title-chasing Columbus, which has long been one of Class B's strongest boys programs with seven outright or shared state championships to its name.

"Right now, my short game is pretty good. Putting and chipping is coming along really good," Olson said. "Usually, when I chip, I'll have like a foot out and just kind of tap it in. ... (I'm) kind of struggling on getting on greens in regulation and making birdies, but that'll come along with the game and just right conditions, right time. So yeah, that's how I'm feeling right now."

Columbus' push for title No. 8 isn't going to be without hurdles.

This year, Huntley Project has beaten the Cougars on multiple occasions (though Columbus has been within arm's reach when it has been beaten by the Red Devils), while Jefferson's returning strength was directly mentioned by Olson after the Panthers won last year's state title in Anaconda, denying the runner-up Cougars a second straight first-place trophy.

But with fellow low-scorers William Conat and Mike Courts — both of which have the ability to go 80 or lower, as shown by previously reported scores — by his side, Olson will fire away and try and pace a Columbus charge to retake its crown.

"The game's coming on strong, the scores are starting to get lower as I come along at the end, so that's kind of good," Olson said. "The team's looking good, as well ... we should be pretty good this year.

"There's a lot of good golfers around the state; I'm definitely going to have to compete, shoot low 70s. Jefferson's looking pretty good ... Huntley has some pretty good kids, as well, so it'll be tough trying to get through all of these competitors, but it's going to take some low scores to place top-three at state."