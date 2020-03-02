BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced Monday the hiring of Jon Kelly as the boys and girls golf coach at Billings Senior.

Kelly, who teaches art/ceramics at Senior, graduated from Columbus High School in 2004. He earned all-state honors for the Cougars in 2002 and 2003 and went on to play for Rocky Mountain College.

He has been teaching youth golf at Yegen Golf Club for the past 13 seasons.

