Frenchtown’s Katie Lewis tied for 42nd out of 196 golfers at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational girls tournament to highlight the seven Montanans participating this week in Frisco, Texas.

Lewis, Frenchtown's first-ever State A golf champion, moved up 28 spots on the leaderboard by shooting a 75 in the third and final round. She carded an 80 on the first day and an 83 on the second day. She finished with a 23-over 238. Georgia’s Athena Yoo won with a score of 6-under 209.

Billings West’s Bella Johnson, a two-time State AA individual champion, tied for 102nd, moving up 24 spots by carding an 81 on the final day to total a 40-over 255. She opened with an 85 and posted an 89 in round two.

Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh tied for 126th, elevating 13 spots in the last round by scoring an 85 for a total of 47-over 262. She began with an 84 and shot a 93 in the middle round.

Billings Senior’s Lauren Mayala tied for 160th with a 66-over 281. She shot rounds of 90, 97 and 94.

Billings Senior’s Becca Washington tied for 175th with a 77-over 292. She posted rounds of 93, 99 and 100.

Billings Senior’s Moe Kobold tied for 181st with an 81-over 296. She carded rounds of 93, 102 and 101.

Billings Senior’s Avery Fawcett tied for 190th with a 96-over 311. She tallied rounds of 97, 110 and 104.

Montana finished 24th out of 25 teams with a score of 271-over 1,131. Texas won with a 60-over 920. Lewis and Johnson competed as individuals, while the Montana team consisted of the five Senior golfers, who won the State AA team title this past fall.

The invite-only 54-hole tournament ran from Monday through Wednesday. The event took place at three courses: Old American, Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West.