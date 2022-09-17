The dream season continued for Frenchtown golf standout Katie Lewis Saturday in the Hamilton Invitational.
Lewis took medalist honors in the girls division with a score of 2-over 74 at the Hamilton Golf Club. It came five days after she shot a 71 to win the Polson Invitational by seven strokes and nine days after she shot a 73 to win the Helena Invitational. She has won every high school tournament she has played in this year (nine).
Polson's Ashley Maki was runner-up medalist with a score of 9-over 81. The Pirates won the team race at 361, followed by Frenchtown at 374 and Hamilton at 381.
Billy Smith of Whitefish and Carson Richie of Hamilton each shot 1-under 71 to lead the boys field. The Broncs won the team race with a score of 308, followed closely by Whitefish at 310 and Polson at 312.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.