The dream season continued for Frenchtown golf standout Katie Lewis Saturday in the Hamilton Invitational.

Katie Lewis

Lewis took medalist honors in the girls division with a score of 2-over 74 at the Hamilton Golf Club. It came five days after she shot a 71 to win the Polson Invitational by seven strokes and nine days after she shot a 73 to win the Helena Invitational. She has won every high school tournament she has played in this year (nine).

Polson's Ashley Maki was runner-up medalist with a score of 9-over 81. The Pirates won the team race at 361, followed by Frenchtown at 374 and Hamilton at 381.

Billy Smith of Whitefish and Carson Richie of Hamilton each shot 1-under 71 to lead the boys field. The Broncs won the team race with a score of 308, followed closely by Whitefish at 310 and Polson at 312.

