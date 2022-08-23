EAST MISSOULA — Hard work over the summer is paying off nicely for Frenchtown sophomore golf standout Katie Lewis.
She secured her third championship of the young season Tuesday, claiming medalist honors in the two-day Missoula County Public Schools Invitational at Canyon River. Lewis finished with a score of 75-78—153, which was 11 strokes lower than runner-up Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate at 83-81—164.
"She's hitting the ball real well," Frenchtown second-year coach Tim Yaeger said. "She's put in a ton of time in all aspects of her game and she's been working in the weight room.
"She was actually disappointed she three-putted three of the last four holes today, but it was good enough to get the job done. For a Class A school (Frenchtown) to go against AA schools and get that divisional/state tournament feel, it was big for her to stay focused for two days as a sophomore."
Tyler Avery of Kalispell Glacier (76-70—146) took medalist honors in the boys' division, winning a scorecard playoff with Dutch Teders of Helena Capital (71-75—146). Capital won the eight-team girls competition with a score of 758, followed by Frenchtown at 777 and Polson at 778. Polson won the 10-team boys race with a score of 589 and Glacier was second at 617.
Yaeger said Lewis has really honed her mental game and putting the past few months, playing a lot of non-high-school-affiliated tournaments. She's determined to improve on her third-place finish in the State A meet last fall.
"I was teaching her in sixth grade and she was a really good golfer then, and she made that choice to turn it on," Yaeger said. "She works at it at the Ranch Club. She's made the decision this is something she wants to do after high school."
