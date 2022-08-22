MISSOULA — Katie Lewis of Frenchtown and Dutch Teders of Helena Capital set the pace Monday at the two-day Missoula County Public Schools Invitational at Larchmont Golf Course.
Lewis carded an 18-hole score of 75. She leads second-place Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate by eight strokes with 18 holes left to play Tuesday at Canyon River in East Missoula. Ashley Maki of Polson sits in third at 84 and Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier in fourth at 85.
Teders carded a score of 71. Torrin Ellis of Polson sits in second at 72, followed by Colin McCarthy of Missoula Sentinel at 73 and Polson's Hunter Emerson and Espn Fisher, each with a score of 75.
Frenchtown leads the girls' team race at 371, followed by Capital at 373, Polson 374, Glacier 387, Hellgate 389, Butte 411, Kalispell Flathead 426, Sentinel 428 and Helena 438.
Polson has opened up a big lead in the boys' team race with a score of 298. Glacier is next at 310, then Sentinel at 314, Butte 316, Flathead 322, Capital 327, Big Sky 338, Hellgate 347, Frenchtown 358 and Helena 382.
