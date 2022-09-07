ANACONDA - The first round is in the books at the 2022 Butte High School Fairmont Invitational Tournament in Anaconda.
In the boys’ division, Glacier (319) holds a two-stroke lead over Butte (321) after the opening day of the two-day invitational. Flathead is third (325), followed by Sentinel (334), Big Sky (354), Belgrade (363), Dillon (365), Hellgate (373), and Butte Central (436).
Individually, Butte’s Jack Prigge carded a 71 to hold a three-stroke lead over Glacier’s Tyler Avery (74), four-strokes over Tyler Williams, six strokes over Glacier’s Trey Engellant (77) and seven strokes over Sentinel’s Colin McCarthy and Belgrade’s Jacob Maroney, both with opening-round 78’s.
Other Butte High finishes included Brenner Booth (80), Chase Choquette (85), Gavin Roesti (85) and Jacob Sawyer (88).
Butte Central first-round cards included Sam Henderson (90), Will McGee (95), Kelton Berger (121) and Randy Larson (130).
Dillon finishes included Parker Puyear (87), Kenny Morrison (91), Ray Morrison (92), Braxtyn Turney (95) and Kyle Jones (101).
In the girls’ division, Belgrade (392) holds a four-stroke lead over Hellgate (396). Glacier (399) is in third, followed by Butte (415), Dillon (423), Flathead (452) and Sentinel (454).
Glacier’s Chloe Tanner (81) holds a three-stroke lead over Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud (84). Belgrade’s Leila Mamangun (93) is in third, followed by Butte’s Dylan Bartolleti (94) and Belgrade’s Nataly Deham (95).
Other Butte High finishes included Gussey Lean (105), Taylor Sullivan (108), Chelsi Lyons (108) and Kate DeShaw (115).
Dillon finishes included Kira Kemph (99), Tatum Nagle (103), Skylar LaPierre (108), Briley Alberi (113) and Audrey Zeren (119).
The final round will be played on Thursday at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda.
