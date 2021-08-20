GREAT FALLS – There aren’t many golfers on this planet who could shoot a 1-over-par 73 despite carding a triple bogey, double bogey and four bogies in the same round.
There also aren’t many golfers in the world who could post three eagles and two birdies in the same 18-hole stretch and still fire no better than 73.
Clearly, there aren’t many golfers like Eli Groshelle, a junior at Great Falls CMR who accomplished both of those feats in one round at the Great Falls Invitational last Monday.
“That was really an up-and-down round. Just crazy,” Groshelle said of his six-hour roller-coaster ride around Meadow Lark Country Club, his home course.
Perhaps the most bizarre feature of the round was that all three eagles were posted on the front side at MLCC -- his second nine of the day.
“I’ve never heard of three eagles on the same nine,” said Groshelle’s coach, Brian Halverson, who’s been around the Montana high school golf scene for nearly 20 years. “Who does that?”
Well, Eli Groshelle does that, primarily because he has the power off the tee to generate the longest drives of any Montana high school golfer.
“Eli has freakish length,” Halverson said. “The par-5s really aren’t par-5s for him.”
On the third hole, a 512-yard par-5, Groshelle bombed a 350-yard drive and needed only a wedge to reach the green, sinking a 15-foot putt for eagle 3.
On his final hole, the 505-yard ninth, he hit a drive and wedge to within 12 feet for another easy eagle. In between, he drove the green on the 332-yard seventh hole and sank a 6-footer for eagle 2.
However, one par-5 on the other nine wasn’t quite so friendly. On the 540-yard 15th hole, which runs along the Missouri River, Groshelle decided to play it safe with an iron off the tee. That clearly didn’t work.
“I pumped two in the water and was lucky to make a triple (bogey),” he said.
Groshelle had a more “normal” round Tuesday at Eagle Falls Golf Course, making no eagles but also avoiding most big numbers. He posted six birdies and two bogies over this first 17 holes, but made double-bogey 6 on No. 18 for an even-par 71. He tied for second place, four strokes behind champion Justus Verge of Bozeman Gallatin.
Groshelle is splitting his time this fall between the golf course and the football field. He will be handling kickoffs, field goals and extra points for the CMR football team, but he said that shouldn’t affect his golf game.
“All our football games are Fridays or Saturdays and our golf meets are Mondays and Tuesdays, so it should work out fine,” he said.
Groshelle comes by his kicking talent naturally. His dad, Geoff, was the placekicker for Montana State in the late 1990s.
