GREAT FALLS – Great Falls CMR is looking for two new head coaches after recent resignations.
Mike Henneberg, athletic director for Great Falls Public Schools, announced Thursday that Brian Halverson and Kate Sisler are leaving the Rustlers.
Halverson coached the boys and girls golf teams at CMR for the past 16 years, winning state Class AA championships in 2005 and 2010 (girls) and 2017 (boys). Halverson previously coached the tennis programs at CMR for nine years, winning state titles in 1998 and 1999.
Sisler guided the CMR girls soccer program in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach the previous season.
Henneberg said the school district will begin taking applications for both coaching positions Jan. 9. Applicants can use the GFPS web site for more information
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.