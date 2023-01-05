GREAT FALLS – Great Falls CMR is looking for two new head coaches after recent resignations.

Mike Henneberg, athletic director for Great Falls Public Schools, announced Thursday that Brian Halverson and Kate Sisler are leaving the Rustlers.

Halverson coached the boys and girls golf teams at CMR for the past 16 years, winning state Class AA championships in 2005 and 2010 (girls) and 2017 (boys). Halverson previously coached the tennis programs at CMR for nine years, winning state titles in 1998 and 1999.

Sisler guided the CMR girls soccer program in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach the previous season.

Henneberg said the school district will begin taking applications for both coaching positions Jan. 9. Applicants can use the GFPS web site for more information

