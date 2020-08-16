Class AA/A Golf
BUTTE — Per the MHSA, attendance at fall golf tournaments will be determined by the host site and local health department guidelines and restrictions.
2019 Champions
AA
Boys: Bozeman; Justus Verge of Bozeman
Girls: Bozeman; Carrie Carpenter of Billings West
2019 storylines:
- As with many sports, the addition of Gallatin High and split of Bozeman has shaken the landscape of Class AA golf in Montana. Former Hawks head coach Matt Clark is one of several coaches to head to the Raptors for the school's first year, Clark after coaching Bozeman to back-to-back boys state titles and a fourth-straight girls title. Heading to Gallatin with Clark will be Justus and Jordan Verge, who have finished No. 1 and No. 2 at the last two state championships while leading the Hawks.
- While Clark may be headed to Gallatin, Bozeman's Cooper Knarr, will remain with the Hawks for her senior season after finishing second individually at last year's state championship. Kalispell Flathead's Marcella Mercer is also entering her final high school year and will look to continue her impressive career after a third-place finish in the 2019 state championship, which saw her and Knarr finish behind the now-graduated champ Carrie Carpenter of Billings West.
- Missoula Sentinel's boys finished second in Great Falls last October and return the team's top-three finishers as seniors Zack Hangas and Jaden Dennis are joined by junior Joe Opitz for another run. Opitz finished in 10th place at the state tournament last season.
A
Boys: Laurel; Cameron Kahle of Whitefish
Girls: Laurel; Hannah Adams of Laurel
2019 storylines:
- Laurel's dominance at the team level continued during the 2019 season, as the boys' team picked up their third-straight team title and the girls squad nabbed a second-straight team title at Laurel Golf Club. The boys' top-three trio of Carson Hackmann, Nick Pasquarello and Kade Ewalt would have returned for their senior seasons and the goal of winning their fourth state title in four seasons, but Pasquerello transferred to Billings Central. On the girls side, sisters Hannah and Haylee Adams return for their junior years after a second straight team title and Hannah Adams' first individual title.
- While Laurel claimed three of the four Class A state titles, the boys individual title went to Whitefish's Cameron Kahle, who returns for a final year to defend his state title. Kahle forced a playoff in Laurel last season after chasing down Hackmann over the final holes before eventually winning on the third playoff hole with a two-putt bogey.
- Corvallis' Macee Greenwood gears up for her junior season after a second straight second-place finish at the Class A state championship, with Hannah Adams eclipsing Greenwood by six shots last fall. Speaking to the Missoulian's Bill Speltz this summer, Greenwood said she didn't play up to par in 2019 but is hopeful for 2020: "State I didn't play very well at all this past year, but it was a tough course and tough playing conditions in Laurel. Hopefully I can pull off a win this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.