MISSOULA — Frenchtown's Katie Lewis won all 10 golf meets she competed in this season.
That's quite an accomplishment for a high school sophomore considering the unpredictability of the sport and Montana's weather.
"She's tiny but she rotates real well and she can hit it pretty dang far. Then her short game, especially around the greens, she's really solid there," Frenchtown coach Tim Yaeger said. "In one meet in Polson this year she had five birdies on the front. She can start to fill it up when she has the putter and the short game going."
Lewis is one of the many contenders from western Montana that will try to put an end to eastern Montana's stranglehold on State A golf supremacy on Friday and Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. Last year the Laurel Locomotives swept at Polson Bay, winning the boys and girls individual and team titles.
Billings Central, Laurel and Sidney will be formidable in the girls team race this weekend, but they'll be pushed by Polson and Hamilton. On the boys side, Laurel will push to defend its title. Polson has a boys team to watch along with the host Broncs from Hamilton, who have the advantage of familiarity with the Hamilton Golf Club.
"It's definitely got some challenging holes," Yaeger said. "It maybe has one of the hardest par 3s in the state on the front nine (No. 7). It can be a make-or-break type hole.
"It should be interesting to see what the pin placements are on 7. And that course makes you hit some pretty demanding tee shots on the back nine especially."
State A golf
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
At Hamilton Golf Club
2021 medalists: Hannah Adams and Cameron Hackmann of Laurel. Adams graduated but Hackmann is a sophomore this season.
2021 team champions: Laurel for the boys and girls.
The Locomotives are four-time defending champs in girls team competition, but they graduated three all-staters. The Laurel boys returned four of five players from last year's team champion but will be challenged by the likes of Hamilton, Polson and Livingston.
Lewis will contend for girls medalist honors. Included on her list of 10 wins is the Missoula Invitational, which consisted of Class A and Class AA competitors. Lewis finished third individually at state last season. Ashley Maki of Polson is also expected to contend after pushing Lewis all season and taking sixth in last year's state meet.
Mercedes Lamb of Sidney and Anna Prill of Billings Central are two of the top girls players from the east. Miles City senior Karsyn Swigart is also a player to watch after winning the Billings Central Invitational and Laurel Invitational on consecutive days this season and taking 10th at state last season.
Hackmann will have plenty of competition in his bid to repeat as boys medalist. Livingston's Aubrey Kelly shot a 70 to edge him by a stroke in the Billings Central Invitational earlier this season. Billy Smith of Whitefish and Reece Malyevac of Libby are also expected to contend.
Carson Hupka of Polson won boys medalist honors with a 2-under score of 70 last Friday at Western A divisionals at Cabinet View in Libby. He edged Smith by a stroke. Polson won the boys team title by 18 strokes at 10-over and the girls divisional title behind Maki's runner-up medalist score of 9-over 81.
Laurel's boys and Billings Central's girls carded team titles last Friday at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at Lake Hills Golf Club in Billings. Laurel's boys were way out in front at 318. Lewistown (346), Livingston (350) and Billings Central (356) rounded out the top four, earning trips to the state tournament in the process.
On the girls' side, Central finished on top at 379, followed by state qualifiers Laurel (398), Sidney (413) and Livingston (427).
Danyk Jacobsen of Livingston and Eli Weisenberger of Laurel tied for boys medalist honors with scores of 77. Lamb of Sidney and Prill of Billings Central shared medalist honors for the girls at 89. Camille Poncin was third at 90.
