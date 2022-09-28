The last time that Bella Johnson was in Helena, she set the course record at Bill Roberts Golf Course. And while the Class AA state golf tournament won’t be held at the same course, Johnson is the favorite to repeat as state champion all the same.
Last year, Johnson shot 71 and 77 at Cottonwood Country Club in Bozeman and led her team, the Billings West Golden Bears to the 2021 Class AA state championship, a title they won by 45 shots. Billings Senior was second and Bozeman was third.
This time around, the Class AA state tournaments will be in Helena and the trek will be 6,300-yard Green Meadow Country Club. Here’s an overview of both tournaments.
State AA golf
Sept. 29-Sept 30
At Green Meadow Country Club, Helena (Par 71)
2021 medalists: Gallatin’s Jordan Verge (boys), Billings West’s Bella Johnson (girls)
2021 team champions: Gallatin (boys), Billings West (girls)
It should be an interesting weekend for both team races but especially in the boys competition as defending champion Gallatin finished as the runner-up to Bozeman last week in the Eastern AA tournament. The Hawks won by 30 shots last week led by Eastern AA medalist Cooper Bourret. The Raptors won the title last season but don’t seem to have the firepower to do it again, although there are numerous potential contenders in both divisions.
Butte, Glacier, and Bozeman are the only teams with multiple golfers in the top two pairings. Butte is led by Jack Prigge who won the Western AA title last week and was third last year with a total of 144 in Bozeman. He’s also the highest-returning finisher from last season. Brenner Booth is a state tournament veteran also back for the Bulldogs in the No. 2 group. Prigge will golf in the No. 1 group with Bourret, Tyler Avery, and Gavin Klein of Gallatin.
Avery leads Glacier and was sixth a year ago. Trevor Cunningham is another Glacier name to watch in the No. 2 group along with Nate Pailthorpe of Bozeman and returning all-state performer Tye Boone of Skyview.
Joe McGreevey, who was fourth last year for Helena Capital is also back in the field this year, as is fellow all-state performer Dutch Teders. Capital took third a season ago and should contend for a top-three finish once again.
On the girls' side of things, West is the defending champion but after graduating two of its three all-state performers from last season, winning won’t be a cakewalk. Megan Voegele was the No. 4 golfer from last season and was just a few strokes shy of being all-state.
However, no team has multiple golfers in the first two groups, which tells you how wide open it could be at the top. Johnson will be joined in the first pairing on Thursday by Missoula Hellgate’s Ana Stensrud, the champion of the Western AA tournament, along with Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin and Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital.
Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior is another name to know after a third-place finish at the state tournament in 2021. Chloe Tanner tied for fifth a year ago and will lead Glacier into action as the Wolfpack seek to contend for a trophy, yet no other all-state performers return.
The West girls defeated Billings Senior by 11 strokes to win the Eastern AA title, while Hellgate knocked off Helena Capital, a team playing in its hometown this weekend, by 10.
Each title race could come down to the wire. Golfers will tee off on a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Groupings will be redone after Thursday’s first round.
