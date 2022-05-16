ANACONDA — Do you like the makings of a dynasty or dark horse championship contenders? What about seniors who win in their high school swan song or the challenger who finally gets over the hump? No matter how you take your drama, the State B Golf Tournament has plenty of intriguing storylines to follow.
There will be no shortage of hungry competitors ready to make their mark when the first tee shots are hit at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, but a handful of accomplished stalwarts will be vying to keep things status quo.
Columbus, which swept the team titles in 2021, returned all 10 golfers (five boys, five girls) plus a wunderkind freshman who could make the battle-tested Cougars even harder to dethrone in 2022.
Last year's girls champion Emma Woods of Fairfield is firing on all cylinders and is the golfer-to-beat in her final high school tournament before joining Montana Tech's golf program in the fall.
But nothing is forever, and nothing is guaranteed. Golfers from around the state are refusing to let last year's incumbents get too comfortable.
The two-day Class B tournament begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
State B Golf
May 17-18
at Fairmont Golf Course (hosted by Anaconda)
2021 individual champions: Emma Woods, Fairfield (girls); Konner Flint, Baker (boys)
2021 team champions: Columbus (girls); Columbus (boys)
Montana is guaranteed to have at least one new champion following the graduation of 2021 State B boys winner Konner Flint of Baker, who is now at Dickinson State.
Loyola Sacred Heart's Zeke Boos finds himself as the only returning top-three finisher from last year. Boos was one stroke shy of Flint's two-day score of 152, and six in front of Conrad's Jarek Shepherd, who now plays for MSU Billings.
Columbus won the boys team title last year without placing an individual in the top six. That could change in a big way this week with the emergence of Columbus' Landon Olson.
Olson won the Class B Division II tournament with a score of 74. Cougars William Conat (third-place, 81 at divisionals) and Caden Meier (fourth, 84) could also jockey for a high individual finish. Conat is a freshman who has made an instant impact for the Cougars.
"We knew he'd be right there battling with Landon right at the top there," Columbus head coach Jeromy Burke said. "They've kind of went back and forth all year. It's been a good challenge for both."
Burke said it will be hard for Columbus to repeat as a team champion this year without one or two elite scores.
"(They) have shot in the seventies, and low-seventies, so we're focused on trying to get the a little lower because it's pretty hard to (win state) when you don't have somebody shooting in that top-five, top-eight range," Burke said.
The Columbus girls, like the boys, boast three of the top four finishers at the divisional tournament. Aubree Mitchum won with a score of 87 and both Kodi Obert and Cady Ekle tied for third with a 97. All five Cougars girls were part of the state-title team in 2021. Mitchum finished fifth at state with a score of 182 in 2021.
Burke said he expects the Three Forks and Loyola Sacred Heart girls teams (who won every girls title between 2015-2019), among others, to provide very tough competition, but looking at scores around the state for either side is something of a fool's errand.
"Just go play your best and don't worry about what everyone else is shooting," Burke said. "You just gotta do your own thing."
One of the prices of being a returning state champion is that you are expected to do it again.
Woods knows that, and has lived up to those expectations as the state tournament neared.
"Beginning of the year we kind of talked about how it's her last run, and being the defending state champ, there's going to be that expectation that she's going to play better, if not defend that title," Fairfield head coach John Bakkum said. "She's just played lights out the last couple of weeks.
"She's just showing that she's ready for the moment."
While Bakkum said Woods' biggest opponent is herself, there are some players he knows can compete with her.
Jefferson's Celi Chapman, who finished second behind Woods in 2021, is fresh off a divisional title of her own and ready to take the next step.
"Celi's there and she's still playing just as good if not better than she was last year," Bakkum said. "So I know she's definitely got some competition from Celi."
Woods won in 2021 by 10 strokes, and no matter who wins this year, Jefferson coach Anna DeMars sees it being a much tighter race. The return of Woods and Chapman, plus Three Forks freshman Keni Wade and the Columbus girls should make things interesting at the top of the leaderboard.
"I think there's more competition this year (for Woods and Chapman), which is good," DeMars said. "It pushes them. I think it is gonna be closer this year than it was last year."
Jefferson's boys team might lack a standout, top-three individual player, but the Panthers' have played consistent, solid golf all season and could find themselves in the mix for the team title.
"They're all solid and any given kid can have the lowest score on a day," DeMars said.
Individually, the Panthers placed fifth, ninth, 10th and 15th at divisionals, but took second as a team.
Coaches also mentioned the Boulder and Anaconda boys as teams to watch this week.
