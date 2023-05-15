State B Golf

May 16-17

At Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, Shelby

The Panthers won a state title in just their second year at state in 2022 and this year, they won their first divisional titles. Last week, Glasgow won a divisional boys title for the first time in 45 years. The Shelby girls, Huntley Project boys and the Colstrip girls round out the teams riding the momentum of claiming divisional titles.

Chapman will return to defend her 2022 title and five of the top 15 girls from last season should be back in the field in Jori Clary (Shelby), Keni Wade (Bigfork), Abby Baer (Colstrip) and Delaney Clark (Shelby). Chapman won the Division 3 tournament. Clary won the Division 1 tournament on her home course in Shelby, which will also host the state tournament. Baer won the Division 2 tournament in Billings.

The boys will have a new champion and last year’s runner-up Colin Wade (Bigfork) is back along with third-place finisher Riley Smith (Glasgow). Eight of the top 15 from 2022 are back in the field in Landon Olson (Columbus), Colin Field (Jefferson), Tanner Cromwell (Anaconda), Peyton Toney (Townsend), Kellen Meyer (Choteau) and Rowdy Hudson (Huntley Project). Field won last week’s Division 3 tournament in Eureka and Smith won the Division 1 tournament in Shelby. Columbus’ William Conat won the Division 2 tournament in Billings.

State C Golf

May 16-17

At Anaconda Hills Golf Club, Great Falls

2022 team champions: Manhattan Christian Eagles (both)

Both fields feature returning champions as well as about half of the individual placers from 2022. But Manhattan Christian comes in with streaks on the line if they want to repeat as team champions. The Eagle boys are aiming for a fifth consecutive title dating back to 2018, only interrupted in 2020 due to the season being canceled for COVID-19. The Eagles girls’ streak reaches back to 2017 and so they are aiming for their sixth consecutive title this week in Great Falls.

Individually, Manhattan Christian’s Cavan Visser is coming off the Western C divisional title by virtue of a two-hole playoff against defending champion Ari Nicholas (Seeley-Swan) at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course last week to lead an Eagles’ sweep in the divisional.

Meanwhile, Fort Benton’s Corder was the girls divisional champion by four strokes over Manhattan Christian’s Lindsay Cook in Bozeman.

On the other side of the state, led by divisional champion Cooper Axtman and runner-up Braxton Wolfe, the Scobey boys won the Eastern C last week in Laurel. Paityn Curtiss (Plentywood) won the girls title as Broadus won the team title.