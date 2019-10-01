State A golf

Oct. 3-4

Laurel Golf Club, Laurel

BOYS

2018 medalist: Ryggs Johnston (Libby)

2018 team champion: Laurel

Tee shot: For the first time in four years, Johnston won’t win a state title. The now-Arizona State freshman won back-to-back Class B titles in the springs of his freshman and sophomore seasons, and he was just as dominant the last two falls in Class A.

Chip shot: Johnston won last year’s State A title by eight strokes. Four golfers tied for second place, and three of them — Laurel’s Carson Hackmann, Whitefish’s Cameron Kahle and Hamilton’s Tristan Hanson — are back. So is Laurel’s Nick Pasquarello, who placed sixth.

Two putts: Kahle, a junior, took first at the Western A Divisional tournament last week with a score of 72, seven strokes better than the senior Hanson, who tied for second. Hamilton edged Whitefish for the team title. … Pasquarello, a junior, took Eastern A Divisional medalist honors with a 73, two better than Billings Central’s Ryan Adolph. The Locomotives and Rams finished tied for first place, and Central won the title in a playoff.

GIRLS

2018 medalist: Tricia Joyce (Butte Central)

2018 team champion: Laurel

Tee shot: After top-four finishes in her first three seasons, Joyce broke through in her final high school season last September in Hamilton. She now golfs for Montana.

Chip shot: Corvallis’ Macee Greenwood was the only 2018 State A golfer in Joyce’s zip code. Then a freshman, Greenwood shot 78-79-157 to finish five strokes behind Joyce. Whitefish now-senior Ella Shaw placed third and was 16 strokes worse than Greenwood.

Two putts: Greenwood and Shaw each shot 85 at last week’s Western A Divisional tournament, and Shaw won on the first playoff hole. Whitefish beat Corvallis for the team title. … The Eastern A Divisional also needed a playoff to determine its individual winner. Billings Central senior Kyra Brockhausen topped Laurel’s Haylee Adams for No. 1. Laurel cruised to a team title.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores_BG

Tags

Load comments