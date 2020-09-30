BUTTE — Believe it or not, the first state tournaments of the 2020 MHSA fall season are here.
The State Class A golf tournament is set to unfold at the Butte Country Club on Thursday and Friday with a field of 122 golfers although things will look a bit different than tournaments of the pre-COVID past.
The usual hubbub at the country club and pro shop will be quieter with teams being requested to stay in their team buses as much as possible. The traditional presentation of trophies on the front lawn after the final round has been eliminated and trophies and medals will instead be brought to team buses.
To minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, golfers will be grouped with their teams where possible.
Spectators will be permitted with a limit of two per golfer. The fee will be $10 per day. Thursday's round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Here's an overview of the State A tournament and some storylines to follow:
State A golf
Oct. 1-2
at Butte Country Club
Girls
2019 medalist: Hannah Adams, Laurel
2019 team champion: Laurel
• The Laurel girls are in prime position to clinch their third straight team title and are returning plenty of talent to accomplish that goal. On their home course at last season’s State A tournament, the Locomotives clinched the victory by 59 strokes over Whitefish.
• Laurel junior Hannah Adams will be looking to defend her 2019 girls medal while facing off against Corvallis phenom Macee Greenwood who won the Western A last weekend by 15 strokes. The two reached to a first-round tie at last year’s state tournament with each carding an 83 before Adams pulled away in the second round to defeat Greenwood by six strokes and help Laurel secure its second-straight title. Adams’ twin sister Haylee, who finished third last year one stroke behind Greenwood, is also back at state. Expect Greenwood and the Adams sisters to be jockeying for position atop the leaderboard.
Boys
2019 medalist: Cameron Kahle, Whitefish
2019 team champion: Laurel
• Like their counterparts on the girls team, the Laurel boys are also looking to extend a streak and will be working to win their fourth-straight team titles after winning in 2017-19. At last season’s state tournament, the Locomotives fended off a solid challenge from Billings Central as Laurel topped the Rams by four strokes to extend their title streak.
• Whitefish’s Cameron Kahle returns to defend his 2019 boys individual title. Last season, Kahle tied Laurel’s Carson Hackmann with a 156 through two rounds before securing the victory in sudden death to stun Laurel and keep the Locomotives from sweeping. Hackmann is also back at the state tournament as is teammate Kade Ewalt who placed 9th last season to give the Locomotive boys three Top 10 finishers. Kahle surged to a first-place finish at the Western A tournament last weekend at Polson Bay with a 72.
• Billings Central should get a boost from Nick Pasquarello who took third place at state last year as a member of Laurel before transferring to the Rams this season.
