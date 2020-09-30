MISSOULA — For the first time since March 2020, there will be high school state championships sanctioned by the MHSA this week.
The State AA golf tournament will tee off in Missoula at the Larchmont Golf Course and the Missoula Country Club on Thursday and Friday.
Golfers will be grouped with their team throughout the tournament instead of the leaders to minimize the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
Each golfer is allowed to have up to two spectators present. Thursday's round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. at the Larchmont Golf Course. Friday's round is slated for 10:30 a.m. at the Missoula Country Club.
Here's a guide of the State AA tournament and several storylines to follow:
STATE AA GOLF
Oct. 1-2
GIRLS
2019 medalist: Carrie Carpenter, Billings West
2019 team champion: Bozeman
• Bozeman's Sami Yates will look to win her first individual title after shooting a 149 to win the Eastern AA divisional by four strokes over teammate Cooper Knarr. It's quite the improvement by Yates, who tied for seventh at last year's state tournament with a 175. Knarr tied for second at state last season, 13 strokes behind now-graduated champ Carrie Carpenter of Billings West.
• Butte's Kodie Hoagland won the Western AA divisional with a two-day 166 after tying for 12th at state last year. Teammate Ella Prigge, who tied for seventh at the 2019 state meet, was two strokes behind to take second place at divisionals. Kalispell Flathead's Marcella Mercer, who tied with Knarr for second place at state last year, was third at the divisional, three strokes behind Hoagland.
• Bozeman returns three state golfers from last year's team that won state. They helped the Hawks win the Eastern AA divisional title this year with a 649, 29 strokes clear of second-place Billings West, which took second at state last year. In addition to Knarr and Yates, Bozeman returns Franchi Ceartin, who finished 18th last year.
• Butte shot a 718 to win the Western AA divisional title by 64 strokes over second-place Helena Capital. The Bulldogs will try to improve upon their third-place finish at last year's state tournament. They return four golfers who competed at the 2019 state meet, highlighted by Prigge and Hoagland in addition to Kennedy Lean and Mackenzie Finnegan.
BOYS
2019 medalist: Justus Verge, Bozeman
2019 team champion: Bozeman
• Verge, who golfs at newly created Gallatin, will be looking to repeat as the state champ after carding a 136 to win the Eastern AA divisional title by seven strokes over second-place finisher Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR. Groshelle, who tied for fourth at state last year, was one stroke behind Verge after day one, and they could be dueling it out again this week for the ultimate prize.
• Kalispell Flathead's Ezra Epperly, who was 22nd at state last year, won the Western AA divisional title with a first-round 73 and second-round 76 to card a two-day 149. He finished two strokes ahead of Missoula Sentinel freshman Kade McDonough, who shot a 151. Helena Capital's Caswell Bloomquist, who tied for 27th at state last year, was three strokes behind Epperly.
• The returning three golfers who were part of Bozeman's team that won the 2019 state title all are at Gallatin this year. Jordan Verge finished second at state, shooting a 148, four strokes behind Justus Verge. Ramey Lloyd tied for eighth. Gallatin won the Eastern AA divisional title with a two-round score of 590, 30 strokes clear of Billings Senior.
• Kalispell Glacier won the Western AA divisional title with a 626, 20 shots ahead of Missoula Sentinel, which was second at state last year. The Wolfpack return all five golfers who were at state, when they finished fifth. Among those returners, Tyler Avery, who was third at state, tied for sixth at divisionals, Keaton Cassidy and Sam Manaker tied for fourth, Coby Kunda was eighth and Will Salonen was 10th.
