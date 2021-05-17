BILLINGS — It has been two years since Class B and C golf teams have been able to compete for state titles. The coronavirus pandemic canceled all of 2020 spring sports, robbing last year’s seniors of championship chances.
Those who were juniors or younger last year will finally get an opportunity Tuesday and Wednesday. The State B tournament will be played at Eaglerock Golf Course in Billings, and the State C will take place at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.
Here is an overview of the 2021 State B and C boys and girls tournaments:
State B golf
May 18-19
at Eaglerock Golf Course, Billings
2019 medalists: Missoula Loyola’s Bucky Crippen (boys) and Katie Fagg (girls)
2019 team champion: Missoula Loyola (boys and girls)
The Missoula Loyola boys won the 2019 State B team championship by 48 strokes, and the Loyola girls prevailed by 40. The Rams are going for their second straight title, while the 2018 and 2019 state champion Breakers did not qualify for state.
The top-three boys finishers at the 2019 state tournament were Crippen, Big Timber’s Blake Finn and Townsend’s Cody Graveley, all seniors at the time.
Going into last season, Baker’s Konner Flint would have been a logical choice to be the State B boys medalist because he finished fourth behind those three seniors in 2019, when he was a sophomore. Flint had no way of knowing at the time that his 2020 season would be canceled, or that Loyola would add Zeke Boos, a sophomore transfer from a school in Wisconsin who has won six straight tournaments and has a scoring average of 71 going into Tuesday.
Bigfork freshman Colin Wade (76), Columbus’ Landon Olson (77) Conrad senior Jarek Shepherd (80) have also performed well enough this spring to compete for top-five finishes at state. Flint, Great Falls Central’s Dillon Warren and Jefferson’s Preston Warren each average 81 this season.
The girls individual champion this week will also be new, as Fagg was a senior in 2019.
Fairfield junior Emma Woods placed third in 2019 and should compete Tuesday and Wednesday, but she does not have the best average score of golfers in the field. That belongs to Jefferson sophomore Celi Chapman, who has averaged 82, three strokes better than Woods.
Behind them are Baker’s Camryn Collins (88), Colstrip’s Abby Baer and Dianna Mandajoyan (both 92) and Big Timber’s Sam Moore (93).
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Missoula Loyola girls team would be competing for a state title. That error has been fixed.
State C golf
May 18-19
at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
2019 medalists: Manhattan Christian’s Caidin Hill (boys) and Ennis’ Landri Paladichuk (girls)
2019 team champion: Manhattan Christian (boys and girls)
Unlike State B, repeat individual champions are not only possible at this week’s State C tournament, they’re likely.
Hill was a sophomore when he won his second straight state title in 2019, and his qualifying score for this week’s state tourney is 83. Only one Class C boys golfer has a better qualifying score: senior teammate Cullen Visser (82). Visser finished tied for 15th and 23 strokes behind Hill at the 2019 state tourney.
Other boys contenders this week are Lone Peak’s Nathan Browne (85), Highwood’s Bryson Bahnmiller (87) and Superior’s Aaron Waddle (88).
Paladichuk won state by 12 strokes in 2019, and her qualifying score (93) is near the top among Class C girls this spring. But like Hill, Paladichuk is not No. 1. That distinction goes to Lone Peak’s T.J. Nordahl (86), who finished third and 16 strokes behind Paladichuk in 2019.
Plentywood’s Paityn Curtis (92), Plains’ Kaylee Cole (93), Plentywood’s Ashytn Curtis (96) and Harlowton-Ryegate’s Sage King (96) also figure to be near the top of the leaderboard at the end of Wednesday’s final round.
