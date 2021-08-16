406 logo

406 logo

MISSOULA — Hamilton's Jackson Heath took medalist honors in the boys division of the Butte Central Invitational on Monday at Highland View Golf Course.

Heath won a scorecard playoff with Aubrey Kelly of Livingston after both finished with a 2-under score of 68. Livingston won the team race with 309, underscoring runner-up Hamilton by three strokes.

A total of six teams took part in the boys division. Dillon and East Helena tied for third with 354 strokes, followed by Corvallis with 370 and Frenchtown with 411. A total of 38 boys took part in the event.

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis took medalist honors in the 26-player girls division with an 8-over score of 78. Runner-up Aly Rose of Hamilton carded a score of 89.

Livingston won the girls team race with 373 strokes. Hamilton was second at 416, followed by Frenchtown at 455 and Stevensville at 505.

 

Tags

Load comments