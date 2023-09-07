Last season, the Helena Capital boys golf team won the Class AA state championship at Green Meadow Country Club.

And Thursday, the Bruins and Helena High Bengals hosted the first day of the Helena Golf Invite and the home cooking served CHS well again as John Gilbert posted a one-under round of 70 to take the lead in the boys tournament. Kyler Meredith, another Capital golfer also sits tied for fifth after a first-round 73 (+2).

Kash Helfert posted a 76 (+5) giving the hometown Bruins three golfers in the top 10 after 18 holes in the 36-hole tournament.

Hudson Goroski (2nd, 71) and Colin McCarthy (T3, 72) also have the Missoula Sentinel Spartans in the mix for the team title. Goroski and McCarthy will also start day two at Bill Roberts (9:30 a.m start time) within two shots of the lead. Glacier's Tanyon Murray (T3, 72) is also within striking distance, as is Torren Murray (T5, 73). Sentinel and Glacier each have three individuals in the top 10, just like CHS. All three teams have all five golfers positioned in the top 19.

Glacier holds a slim lead right now over Sentinel with 297 total strokes to 298 for the Spartans. CHS is also within striking distance at 302 total (five back).

Grant Bahnmiller (T28, 92) and Logan Terry (T28, 92) were the top finishers for Helena High after day one.

In the girls tournament, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud shot a 77 at Green Meadow to grab the first-round lead. Glacier's Chloe Tanner is in second (+9) followed by Capital's Olivia McGreevey. The CHS junior shot a 86 and is in third place. Teammate Sammie McCutcheon is in fourth after signing for a 91.

Belgrade also has two golfers in the top 10 after round one in the girls tournament as Lilia Traxel (92) is tied for fifth, while the Panthers' Lelia Mamangun posted a 96 and is ninth. Sofia Cetraro (95) led the way for the Helena girls and is tied for seventh place. Another Bengal is in the top 10, too, as Mya Helvik finished with 97 and is 10th.

The Captial girls currently hold a two-shot lead with a total of 393 strokes, leading Glacier which is just two shots back with 395. Belgrade has 396 and Missoula Hellgate as 397, setting up for an exciting final round.