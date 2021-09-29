HELENA — The Helena Capital golf teams, both the boys and the girls, have momentum heading into the state tournament and the Bruins are hoping to capitalize on it.
Last week, both teams took home first-place trophies at the Western AA Divisional tournament and for the boys especially, who have consecutive top-5 finishes, including a third in 2019, a top-three finish could be in the cards again.
"It would big for us if we could get another trophy," Capital boys golfer Dutch Teders said. "My freshman year, we were able to take third and if we could get first or second, that would be a huge accomplishment for this team."
The top four teams at divisionals qualify for state and the Bruins punched their ticket by winning the tournament last week in Missoula. On Thursday, they open their quest at state for another trophy at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.
"It's my last state tournament, so I obviously want to try and play well," Cale Hines said. "Just have to leave it out there and have no regrets. We just want to play as well as we can and if we come up short that's fine, but we just want to play well and put it all out there."
While Glacier, a Western AA rival, is certainly going to be in the mix on the boys side of things, Gallatin is probably the favorite to finish first this week. Billings West and Billings Skyview also notched top-three finishes in the Eastern AA divsional tournament and can't be ignored.
Still, the boys have three golfers who should be contend for all-state honors, which requires a top-15 finish and head coach Casey Lyndes believes the boys should be in the trophy mix come Friday afternoon.
"It would be really nice to finish on a high note like that," Hines said. "After the progression of my golf career and that of my teammates, it would be really cool to take that home."
Hines is one of two seniors on the boys team along with Dylan Dobbins. Kyler Meredith is the the other varsity golfer for CHS and last week, at divisionals, all five varsity boys finished in the top 16, while Joe McGreevey, Hines and Teders all finished in the top 10, showing the depth of Capital's lineup.
Depth is also a strength of the girls team too as all five varsity golfers finished in the top 16 at divisionals, as well as four Bruins winding up in the top 10.
Paige O'Mara took sixth last week and following rounds of 85 and 89 last week in Missoula, she's looking forward to state.
"I think we have a really good team," O'Mara said. "This is the best team we've had in a few years and we are all really consistent with our averages and shooting in the 90s. That will help us out a lot at state. We won divisionals that way and I'm hoping we can go two for two."
Four of Capital's five golfers posted two sub-100 rounds at divisionals — one of those was Makayla Bury who finished seventh.
"I'm really excited (about state)," Bury said. "I really like the course. I have played it quite a few times and I feel like I'll be hitting it well."
Just as the boys did a year ago, the Bruins were fifth at state in 2020, however, all four Eastern AA teams that qualified: Billings West, Bozeman, Gallatin and Billings Senior are also title contenders and finishing in the top three won't be easy.
O'Mara finished just outside the top 15 a year ago and she, as well as Bury, Megan Swanson and Olivia McGreevey will be aiming for that this year, along with Paige Springer, the other state tournament participant for the girls.
While both Capital teams will be in attendance, Helena High will be represented at the Class AA tournament too with Sarah Halferty on the girls side and Joey Seliaskar in the boys tournament. Each qualified as an individual for state; Halferty finished fifth and Seliskar made it after taking 27th at divisionals.
In Class A golf, East Helena will send Connor Champagne to the state tournament after he took 23rd at the Western A divisional following a round of 93 in Hamilton last week.
Champagne will start Friday in the Class A tournament which is being held in Polson. It will conclude on Saturday.
