HELENA — Just one year ago, Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey wouldn't have been able to play high school golf for the Bruins.
McGreevey and his sister, who are each on the Capital golf team, aren't Capital students. They are home schooled.
But thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte last spring: Senate Bill 157, they are now eligible, as are other students who are home schooled or attend non-public schools within a school district. And McGreevey, a junior, is just one reason why the Bruins, who swept the boys and girls titles at the Western AA Divsional last week, should be a contender this week in Bozeman.
"We took divisionals as a team," McGreevey said. "And we played really well — all of us and we are just trying to keep the good play up, but right now, we are feeling good."
McGreevey should feel good about his game. A couple of weeks ago, he took home the individual title at the Helena Invite, thanks to a scorching second-round score of 67. Last weekend, he was one of three Bruins to finish in the top 10 at divisionals, taking seventh, while teammates Dutch Teders and Cale Hines were third and ninth respectively.
Throughout his first season of high school golf, McGreevey has consistently been a contender and also has a slew of top-10 finishes this season, in addition to his victory on the home course for the Bruins and Helena High.
Although Joe's first season has been stellar for CHS, his sister, Olivia, also helped the Bruins win the girls divisional title last weekend and after many years on the course together, learning the game, they've got a bright future, as well as very real goals for both teams at this week's Class AA state tournament in Bozeman.
The Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with McGreevey, who should contend for all-state honors (top-15 finish) this week for five questions before he tees off Thursday.
IR: What do you think about the course, Cottonwood?
Joe McGreevey: "It's a fun course. It can be tricky but it makes a big difference being able to play it. It's not too long and you just need to keep it in play and make pars."
IR: Tell me about your first year of high school golf?
McGreevey: "It's been great. "I've had a lot of fun and I like my teammates a lot. I'm really happy to be playing. It's great getting to play (high school golf), it's awesome."
IR: How long have you been playing golf?
McGreevey: "I was about seven or eight when I first picked up a golf club and I have always played, pretty much, ever since then."
IR: How much did you and your sister play together growing up?
McGreevey: "We played a lot together. My dad got us both into it. He picked it up later in life, then passed it on to my sister and I — he taught us how to play."
IR: What's the goal for the state tournament?
McGreevey: "As a team, hopefully we can play well and place. Individually, it's the same kind of thing — keep it together, keep it in play, commit to every shot and take it as it comes, one shot at a time."
The Class AA state tournament starts Thursday in Bozeman.
