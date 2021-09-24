BUTTE — The Helena Capital Bruins swept the team titles at the Western AA divisional golf tournament in Missoula, which spanned Thursday and Friday.
Butte’s Jack Prigge and Kodie Hoagland each took home individual championships.
After jumping out to a 17-stroke lead on Day 1, Capital gave back 15 shots to second-place Kalispell Glacier on Day 2. But the Bruins carded a 749 and held on for a two-stroke victory. Glacier signed off on a 751. Butte finished third at 852. Kalispell Flathead’s 873 put the Bravettes in fourth place, and Missoula Sentinel took fifth with an 880.
The top four teams qualified for state.
Hoagland, who led by three strokes after the first day, found herself even with Flathead’s Jillian Wynne with two holes to play and the girls’ championship on the line.
“She asked where she was at going into those last two holes,” said Bulldogs coach Erik Mankins. “She wasn’t putting as well as she did the first day even though she was striping the ball. But she was able to bear down and get it done.”
Hoagland carded an 80 for second day, which brought her total to 156. Wynne finished with a 157.
Other individual state qualifiers included: Helena’s Sarah Halferty, Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud, Big Sky’s Madeline Heaney, Sentinel’s Landrie Anderson, Big Sky’s Ashlee Owens, Hellgate’s Bella Kory, Sentinel’s Karis Lincoln, Helena’s Keaton Normandy, Sentinel’s Alta Murray and Sentinel’s Averie South.
Helena Capital also took home the boys team title with a 605. The Bruins sat in second place (306), seven shots behind Sentinel to begin the day, but finished strong with a 299 for a three-stroke victory. Sentinel settled for a 608. Kalispell Glacier was third after carding at 627. Rounding out the top-4 was Missoula Big Sky, which shot a 659.
Missoula Hellgate, Flathead, Butte and Helena finished fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.
The boys' individual crown concluded with some drama.
After Prigge surrendered a four-stroke lead, he and the defending state champ, Sentinel’s Kade McDonough, were tied with two holes to play. Playing the front-9 last, Prigge took the lead back on No. 8 before giving the shot right back on No. 9.
Tied at 143 after 36 holes, off McDonough and Prigge went to the par-5 18th. Prigge birdied the first playoff hole to secure the divisional title.
Other individual state qualifiers included: Hellgate’s Willis Philliber, Hellgate’s Trey Mattson, Butte’s Brenner Booth, Flathead’s Tyler Williams, Flathead’s Joston Cripe, Hellgate’s Brennan Labbe, Flathead’s Drew Lowry, Helena’s Joey Seliskar, Flathead’s Korbin Hawley and Flathead’s Kadin Gall.
The Class AA state tournament will take place next Thursday and Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.
