The high school golf season continued this week for Helena High and Helena Capital as the Bruins and Bengals were in Fairmont for a two-day tournament that began Wednesday and wrapped up Thursday.
In the boys competition, Capital stood out, finishing second thanks to strong showings from Gabe Witham who was fourth and Trevor Swanson who came in sixth. Witham shot a 75 in the first and followed it up with a 79. Swenson also fired rounds of 78 and 79.
“Anytime you have be in the 70s for two days in a row, that’s a good tournament,” Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. “Dutch (Teders) and Brett (Stoos) both had nice 2nd days.”
Brett Stoos struggled a bit Wednesday, notching a 100 the first day, however, he backed it up with a 182. Dutch Teders also finished with a two-round total of 172.
Helena High finished eighth in the boys meet and were led by Luke Thompson who shot an 84 and a 92 for a 176. Albert Lybbert finished with a 191, Byron Stoner shot a 197, James Lane wound up at 188 and Myles Jacobs rounded things out with a 215.
“The boys had a better day (Thursday),” Helena head coach Bob Tipton said. “With four boys improving from day one.”
In the girls tournament, the Bengals put together an impressive showing with two top-10 finishers. Lauren Williams (173) wound up fifth for the Helena girls and was followed closely by Ginny Kerr (180) in 10th and Pilar Santos (193) in 14th. That led a third-place finish in the team competition.
Celi Chapman had a 209 to finish fourth among the Bengals; Jadyn Johnson capped the varsity finishers with a 232.
“We had three girls finish in the top 15,” Tipton said. “And they all earned medals which go the top 15 at the Butte Invitational.”
Helena Capital didn’t earn a top-three finish but the Bruins did put together a respectable finish by coming in sixth. None of the girls broke 200 but Lexi McNew led the way at 210. KK Lawrence was right behind her at 211 and Megan Swenson also added a 220.
“Zita Graveley improved by 12 strokes the second day, which is great,” Lyndes said. “KK Lawrence also improved by seven strokes. They are so close to breaking that 100 stroke mark. That is our goal as a team is to have all the girls shooting in the 90’s by the state tournament.”
Bozeman swept the meet, winning both the boys and girls tournaments. Both the Bruins and Bengals will be back in action next Wednesday and Thursday in the Helena Invitational. It will be the first home meet for both teams.
