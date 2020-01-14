According to a press release from the Helena Public Schools, long-time Helena High golf coach Bob Tipton has resigned his position.

Tipton has coached and taught in the Helena School System for many years.  He has coached at both high schools and has led a student athletes in a wide variety of sports. 

"Coach Tipton has been a coaching fixture in the Helena School System for many years," Helena activities direction Tim McMahon said. "His impact as a teacher and coach is felt throughout our community.  Coach Tipton understood the importance of activities as another opportunity to teach young people positive life skills.   It was never about winning and losing with Coach Tipton, rather it was about the relationships he formed with the student athletes.  His willingness to be a mentor to students, both in his classroom and through activities, has set a positive example for other teachers and coaches.”

The search for a new head coach will take place in the next few months with the goal of having a new hire in place by March.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

