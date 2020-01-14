According to a press release from the Helena Public Schools, long-time Helena High golf coach Bob Tipton has resigned his position.
Tipton has coached and taught in the Helena School System for many years. He has coached at both high schools and has led a student athletes in a wide variety of sports.
"Coach Tipton has been a coaching fixture in the Helena School System for many years," Helena activities direction Tim McMahon said. "His impact as a teacher and coach is felt throughout our community. Coach Tipton understood the importance of activities as another opportunity to teach young people positive life skills. It was never about winning and losing with Coach Tipton, rather it was about the relationships he formed with the student athletes. His willingness to be a mentor to students, both in his classroom and through activities, has set a positive example for other teachers and coaches.”
The search for a new head coach will take place in the next few months with the goal of having a new hire in place by March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.