HELENA — Emotions aren’t something 15-year-old Helena Capital freshman John Gilbert flaunts on the golf course.

He did, however, allow himself a fist pump after sinking a 50-foot tournament-winning eagle putt on hole nine at Bill Roberts on Friday afternoon.

“I was walking up [on my] second shot and one of my teammates told me I needed to make my eagle putt to tie, and I was like, ‘well, might as well make it,’” Gilbert said.

“I made it and then walked over to the side and he was like, ‘well, I did my calculations wrong, you won.’”

Gilbert, one of the youngest and certainly one of the smallest golfers in stature on the links Friday, shot a two-under 70 to win the boys individual title at the 2023 Helena Invite by a stroke over Kalispell Glacier’s Sam Engellant, a 6-foot-4 junior.

Just his fourth-ever high school tournament, the victory is Gilbert’s first, one that sets the expectations for a divisional tournament to be played at Bill Roberts later this month.

“I played pretty consistently – a lotta pars,” Gilbert said. “No double [bogeys]. Bogeys are fine, but doubles really kill you. I was consistent, so that was good.”

Engellant opened his Bill Roberts round with back-to-back birdies, and after an eagle on 16 and two more birdies, a five stroke deficit to Gilbert was gone.

Birdies on holes two, three and six had Engellant on a torrid pace, and even though he carded a six-under 66 on Friday, bogeys on eight and nine left him one stroke short of glory.

“It was a par four I’m not super used to cutting, but my driver was feeling good so I went for it,” Engallent said of his eagle on 16.

“I got up there [on the green] and the ball was a good 10 feet from the hole. I was surprised it was that close. I played this course for state juniors, so I know it kinda well, but it’s a respectable course. You gotta putt and chip well to go low here.

Glacier nursed a one shot lead into Friday, but collectively shot a tournament-best 280 to finish five over par and 20 strokes better than Missoula Sentinel for the boys team title.

Tanyon and Torren Murray each shot 72 on Friday and finished sixth and seventh, while Trevor Cunningham went two-under 70 to finish four over with an eighth-place 147.

“He had a chip-in eagle on the last hole, it was pretty awesome,” Engellant said of Torren. “We both gutted it out today. I was kinda telling him lines and where to hit on each hole, but it was a ton of fun. I love my team…

“We have an awesome coach and I couldn’t be happier about where our team is right now.”

Two of Montana’s best female high school golfers needed a scorecard playoff to break a tie at 16 over 160 after two days and 36 holes.

Glacier’s Chole Tanner closed a four stroke gap with a 79 on Friday and took a one-shot lead into hole 18.

Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud shot a five to Tanner’s six, not only resulting in a tie, but ultimately the senior’s victory.

“I had a really good round [Thursday] and I was definitely confident going into today,” Stensrud said. “I definitely did not have my best round today at all. It was super challenging…

“It definitely came down to the last hole and I made a par, so I got it done.”

Stensrud’s 83 anchored a seven shot comeback for the Knights, who also got a 91 from Landrie Anderson on Friday.

Capital’s Olivia McGreevey shot an 82 on Friday and finished in third place with a 168.

Missoula Big Sky’s Lev Heaney notched a fourth-place result (179), while Capital’s Sammie McCutcheon went 91-94-185 for fifth-best in the girls individual standings.

Sentinel’s Hudson Goroski (71-72-143), Capital’s Kyler Meredith (73-70-143) and Sentinel’s Colin McCarthy (72-71-143) all tied for third in the boys standings.

The Spartan boys shot a 299 on Friday and finished second in the team standings with a 597. Capital (608), Kalispell Flathead (649) and Big Sky (650) rounded out the top-5.

The Bruin girls and Glacier tied at 789 for second in the team standings.

Belgrade (396-397-793) and Helena High (409-387-796) took fourth and fifth respectively.