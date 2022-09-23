MISSOULA — Anna Stensrud finished with a medalist score of 83-76-159 and her Missoula Hellgate golf team took top honors in the Western AA girls divisional meet on Friday at Northern Pines in Kalispell.
Stensrud's score left her at 13-over for the two-day, 36-hole event. She was not pushed Friday, with Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital coming in a distant second at 87-88-175. Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier was third at 94-85-179.
Hellgate won by 10 strokes in a field of seven teams at 812. Helena Capital took second at 822. Stensrud, Catlyn Helmer, Bella Cory, Bebban Lawson and Caitlyn Porch all played a role for the Knights over the course of two days.
Butte's Jack Prigge held on to earn medalist honors in the boys meet with his 4-under score of 71-69-140. He took a four-stroke lead over Tyler Avery of Kalispell into the second round and survived a sparkling performance by Avery, who finished at 75-66-141.
Trevor Cunningham of Glacier took third with a 6-over score of 78-72-150. Brenner Booth of Butte was fourth at 77-74-151.
Butte earned the boys team title with a score of 615. Glacier finished second at 620 and Kalispell Flathead third at 645.
Contributing to the Bulldogs' team victory were Prigge, Booth, Chase Choquette and Gavin Roesti.
