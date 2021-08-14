GREAT FALLS — The fall sports season for Montana high schools opens on Monday and, as usual, Class AA and Class A golfers will be the first athletes to compete.
And this fall, the competition figures to be a lot more furious — and fun — than it was a year ago.
The Great Falls Invitational will be contested Monday at Meadow Lark Country Club and Tuesday at Eagle Falls Golf Course, and will feature all 16 AA schools plus Class A Havre. It should be a low-scoring event for the boys, since the top four finishers at the 2020 State Tournament are in the field and should be in top form after a summer of top-flight junior competition.
But mostly, a return to “normalcy” will be greatly appreciated by the boys and girls who saw their 2020 season limited by COVID-19 restrictions.
“Getting back to two-day invitational meets instead of one-day tournaments will be a big deal,” said veteran Great Falls CMR High coach Brian Halverson. “So will be mixing it up against golfers from other schools. The kids missed that last fall.”
In 2020, there were no two-day tourneys or overnight stays, and golfers played exclusively with members of their own team to minimize face-to-face contact with out-of-town athletes. That meant the state’s top golfers never competed against each other until the state tournament, and spectators also were prohibited from watching the competitors.
“It’s going to be nice for the kids to get back to the usual format,” said Buck Olson, veteran coach at Great Falls High. “We’re back to playing a full schedule and it should make them better players.”
The Electric City schools will have two-day, 36-hole events this season in Billings, Belgrade, Butte and Kalispell in addition to their own Invitational and the Eastern AA tourney, also being played at Eagle Falls in late September. The State AA Tournament is slated for Cottonwood Golf Course in Bozeman on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The opening event on the schedule should be a harbinger of things to come. The boys field is headed by Bozeman Gallatin twins Justus and Jordan Verge, talented seniors who shared the Invitational medal last year with 2-under-par 69s at Eagle Falls. Justus was the AA state champion in 2018 and 2019, and tied for third a year ago. Jordan was second to his brother his first two seasons, and also was runner-up last fall to Missoula Sentinel freshman Kade McDonough.
CMR junior Eli Groshelle tied for third at state a year ago and should be a solid contender on his home courses.
The Bozeman Hawks girls have won the last five State AA team championships but will have to replace stars Sami Yates and Cooper Knarr, who were 1-2 at the state meet a year ago. Bozeman and Billings West figure to be the teams to beat in a more competitive race this fall.
High school golfers are getting almost a two-week head start on Treasure State athletes in other fall sports. Football opens the weekend of Aug. 27, as does volleyball and soccer. Cross country begins for most schools the first week in September.
Those sports also will be returning to mostly a “normal” schedule of play, Great Falls Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said.
“It should be pretty close to normal, although everything is subject to change,” said Henneberg.
“Volleyball has a change with the elimination of the Missoula and Great Falls invitational tournaments, but we added two East-West Crossover tournaments. That balances our schedules so all teams will play everybody else.”
Henneberg said cross country teams will revert to the old invitational formats instead of the four-school “pods” that were used a year ago.
Halverson said there may be “a few remnants” of the COVID-19 restrictions. “We might have to mask up on bus trips, but that shouldn’t be a big deal.”
The Great Falls school board will continue to monitor athletics and health issues throughout the fall and winter seasons, Henneberg said.
