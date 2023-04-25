HELENA — There have been a lot of firsts recently for Jefferson golf.

A year ago at this time, the Panthers didn't have any state golf hardware in their trophy case. The boys team changed that last season, winning the Class B boys state golf championship in 2022, which was the first state title or state trophy in the history of JHS golf.

While the Jefferson girls team didn't win a state championship or a trophy in 2022, they made history simply by taking a full team to the girls Class B state golf tournament.

"It's exciting," Jefferson head golf coach Anna DeMars said. "That was the first time the boys had ever won a trophy at state. It was time the girls have ever had a full team at state. (The girls) won a divisional trophy and hopefully, this year, we can add a state trophy."

In 2021, Celi Chapman played in the state tournament as an individual for Jefferson and finished as the Class B girls state runner-up.

Yet, in 2022, the Panthers brought an entire team along with Chapman, who posted two rounds of 81 to win the Class B girls state title.

Chapman's career has been illustrious to say the least. The former Helena High golfer earned all-state honors in Class AA during the fall season in 2020, as well as earning all-state honors as the Class B runner-up in 2021.

Last spring, Chapman brought home her own hardware, winning a total of six individual crowns in the 2022 season, including the Class B state title.

Now, the senior that recently signed to play golf at the NAIA level for Carroll College, will look to make even more history by repeating as state champ, in addition to helping the Panthers win their first state trophy in girls golf.

"When I asked (the girls) at the beginning of the year, that was their goal," DeMars said. "We returned four of our five girls from state, so they have experienced it and they know what it's all about and they set their goals really high for this year."

Joining Chapman on the team are Izzy Morris and Jesse Harris, as well as Mariah and Aaron Lindsey. So far, the Panthers experience has paid off as the JHS girls are a perfect three for three this season in terms of team titles. Chapman is also a perfect three for three as far as individual wins.

Yet, it hasn't always been easy this season, as the weather has ensured.

"We have only had two outdoor practices this season," DeMars said. "But the kids have done a great job of putting in the work."

With no golf course in Boulder, that work sometimes means getting creative with the football field the Panthers actually practice on.

That's where the tractor tires come in.

"It's kind of funny to think we practice on a football field," DeMars said. "We put tractor tires out there. We set them up at different yardages and then the kids hit into the tractor tires."

Putting is practiced indoors, on mats in the hallway. It's not ideal, but the Panthers have made it work.

"That's where I give a lot of props to the kids," she said. "They put in the extra time. They get to Butte or get to Helena and get on the golf course and get in as much practice as they can."

The boys team has a number of returners from last season too as they try to defend their title including Colin Field, who was seventh at the Class B state tournament a season ago after a two-round total of 166, as well as Tyson Lee and Ben Warner.

Lee and Warner are both sophomores and finished 16th and 17th respectively at the state tournament last season after each firing rounds in the 80s. Lee finished with a total of 172 (89-83) just ahead of Werner (87-86).

Jefferson did graduate all-state golfer Luke Eckmann, but the Panthers have won two of their three tournaments so far this season and Lee took home an individual title recently at the Bigfork tournament.

Marcus Lee is another player that earned some varsity experience last season for Jefferson and is a contributor this spring.

With a team full of underclassmen, the future is bright for Jefferson golf and with the postseason just a few weeks away, the shot at more history awaits.