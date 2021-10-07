BUTTE — Jack Prigge, a standout golfer at Butte High School, was formally invited to the 2022 National High School Golf Invitational after his stellar performance at the state tournament last week.
The Bulldogs did not qualify to compete at the state tournament as a team but Prigge participated as an individual. He finished in third place which was enough to catch the eye of the National High School Golf Association.
"It's a great accomplishment for him. Usually teams just go but he was selected as an individual," Butte golf coach Eric Mankins said. "To compete against other kids around the nation is such an accomplishment."
The National High School Golf Invitational will include 336 of the best high school golfers in the country. It will be played at Pinehurst Resort July 11-13, 2022.
Mankins has coached Prigge for his entire high school career. He said that Prigge not only performs well on the golf course but has been an outstanding student and young man.
"He's a hard-worker, dedicated, tenacious. You could go on and on," Mankins said. "He's just a great young man when it comes to every day life. It's what he does both in the classroom and on the golf course."
